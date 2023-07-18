Platte River Equity Announces the Sale of GME Supply Co.

DENVER, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River"), a Denver-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of GME Supply Co. ("GME" or the "Company") to Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"). GME is a premier distributor of critical worker safety and productivity supplies to field-deployed technicians serving multiple infrastructure end markets.

"Platte River's investment played a pivotal role in the acceleration of our growth and development. We are confident that Incline shares our dedication to preserving the award-winning culture that sets GME apart," said Beau Aero, Chairman and Founder of GME.

"We have had a great partnership with Platte River. Under its ownership, we have grown GME meaningfully and made significant investments in our organization. We are looking forward to welcoming Incline as our new partner and continuing to execute on our growth strategies," said Caleb Messer, CEO of GME.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished alongside the GME team and wish them continued success in this next chapter," stated Peter Calamari, Managing Director of Platte River.

"By employing Platte River's consistent strategy of building a strong foundation and investing in logical and adjacent growth strategies, we believe we have helped position GME for long-term growth," said Mike Reilly, Principal of Platte River. "GME has an exceptional management team and culture, and we are thankful for the opportunity to have worked with them."

Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor to GME and Platte River. Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel to Platte River. Incline was advised by BlackArch Partners. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Incline.

About GME

Founded in 2005 and based in Columbia, MO, with seven facilities across North America, GME is a premier distributor of fall protection, safety, repair and inspection products for workers in the telecommunications, wind, solar, utilities, industrial and construction markets. In 2019, the Company was an honoree of Inc.'s Best Workplace Award and is a repeat winner of Best Workplace (2019 and 2022), Member of the Year (2018) and Safety Supplier/Conversion of the Year (2016 and 2021) honors in the prestigious Affiliated Distributors collective. For more information, please visit www.gmesupply.com.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River utilizes prudent capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant ongoing support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. The Platte River team is the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams. For additional information, please visit www.platteriverequity.com.

Contact

Brian P. Klaban

Director of Business Development & Debt Capital Markets

Phone #: +1 303 292 7317

Email: [email protected]

Lauren A. Metz

Vice President of Business Development

Phone #: +1 303 292 7321

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Platte River Equity