Platte River Equity Announces the Sale of In-Place Machining Company to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River") is pleased to announce the sale of In-Place Machining Company ("IPM" or the "Company") to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"). IPM is a premier provider of on-site solutions including precision field machining, diamond wire cutting, metrology and specialty welding.

"Platte River is proud to have supported IPM's remarkable transformation over the past several years," said Mark Brown, Platte River Managing Director. "Ongoing investments in leadership and processes accelerated organic growth and positioned the Company to complete two highly strategic add-on acquisitions. IPM is truly a unique company with unique people. We look forward to watching their continued success well into the future."

"The team at IPM has had an amazing experience growing the company the past several years while partnered with Platte River Equity," said Dean Flint, CEO of IPM. "Our customers, our employees and their families, and our shareholders have all benefited greatly from the relationship. We are also very excited about the next chapter in our storied history."

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to IPM and Platte River. Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel to Platte River.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. The firm invests in target sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience, including aerospace and transportation; industrial products and services; energy products and services; and agriculture and chemicals.

Platte River utilizes conservative capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant on-going support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. Platte River's employees are the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.

About In-Place Machining Company

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, IPM provides precision on-site machining and other field services to a wide range of industrial customers throughout the world. IPM leverages its highly skilled workforce and significant inventory of dedicated machine tools and systems to solve its customers most challenging and complex needs.

