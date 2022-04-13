Platte River Equity Announces the Sale of Vertical Supply Group

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River") is pleased to announce the sale of Vertical Supply Group ("VSG" or the "Company") to Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"). VSG is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and direct retailer of work-at-height products for professional and recreational users requiring solutions that enhance safety, performance and ergonomics.

"It has been a great partnership with Tripp and the entire VSG team," said Peter Calamari, Platte River Managing Director. "We believe it is the right time to bring in a new partner to help take the company to the next level but are excited to be retaining an ongoing stake in the business."

"We are proud of the many milestones we have achieved during Platte River's ownership," said Tripp Wyckoff, CEO of VSG. "We have known the Gridiron Capital team for a number of years and are excited to move forward with them given their track record and PPE sector expertise."

BlackArch Partners served as the lead financial advisor to VSG and Platte River, and Canaccord Genuity served as co-advisor. Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel to Platte River. Gridiron Capital was advised by EC Mergers & Acquisitions and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP on the partnership.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies in targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River utilizes conservative capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant on-going support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. Platte River's employees are the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.

About Vertical Supply Group

Founded in 1960 and based in Greensboro, NC, VSG is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and direct e-commerce retailer of arborist tools, rescue and fall protection equipment. Arborists, climbers, technical rescue, and other work-at-height professionals, depend on VSG's ropes, technical equipment, tools, and personal protective equipment ("PPE") to work safely, efficiently, and comfortably high above the ground. VSG boasts an impressive brand portfolio, including Notch Equipment, Sterling Rope, Atlantic Braids, and Rope Logic. The Company is also the exclusive Americas importer and distributor for Silky Saws.

