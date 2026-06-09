Platte River Equity Partners with Tallman Equipment Company

DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River"), a Denver-based private equity firm that makes control investments in North American industrial companies, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Tallman Equipment Company ("Tallman" or the "Company") to support the Company's next phase of growth. Tallman is a trusted supplier of tools, equipment, services and support for the electric utility and linework industries. Platte River's partnership with Tallman marks the firm's 100th acquisition since its founding in 2006 and reflects its deep experience in industrial distribution and electric utility services businesses.

Tallman Equipment Company

Founded on serving the needs of linemen, utility crews, contractors, municipalities and electrical professionals, Tallman has built its reputation around dependable products, technical knowledge, responsive support and a deep understanding of jobsite reality. The Company's offering includes lineman tools and equipment, rental services, tool repair and refurbishment, fiberglass testing and refurbishment, groundset and jumperset manufacturing, rope fabrication, rubber goods and other critical field support services.

"Tallman has earned a trusted position in a highly demanding market. The Company's customer relationships, field expertise and service-oriented culture make it a strong platform for continued growth," said Mike Reilly, Principal at Platte River. "We're excited to partner with the Tallman team, invest in the business and support the Company's next chapter," added Peter Calamari, Managing Director at Platte River.

"This is a growth partnership built around continuity," said Charlie Vicari, CEO of Tallman. "Tallman's customers can expect the same team, commitment to quality and practical, field-focused service they know today. With Platte River's support, we'll be better positioned to invest in inventory, service capabilities, operational strength and the customer experience."

"This partnership gives us more room to grow without losing what makes Tallman different," added Rick Laramie, President of Tallman Equipment. "Our focus remains where it's always been—making sure customers get the right tools, equipment and support so crews can work safely and efficiently."

Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel, and Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Platte River.

About Tallman

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Columbus, IN, Tallman is a provider of lineman tools and equipment serving the electric utility, transmission and distribution, contractor, municipal and linework markets. The Company provides tools, equipment, services and support built around field reliability, in addition to offering rental, repair, refurbishment, testing, fabrication and other customer support services.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River believes in utilizing prudent capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant ongoing support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised five funds with committed capital in excess of $1.7 billion. The Platte River team is one of the largest collective investors across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.

Contact

Lauren A. Metz

Director of Business Development

Phone #: +1 303 292 7321

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Platte River Equity