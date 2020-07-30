Platte River Equity Portfolio Company, GME Supply Co, Acquires Custom Tool Supply

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply Co ("GME Supply" or "GME") is pleased to announce its Columbia Safety & Supply business has completed the acquisition of Custom Tool Supply, based in Denver, CO. Custom Tool Supply is a full line stocking distributor of products in categories including power tools, hand tools, CATV & satellite specific tools, testing equipment, ladders, safety equipment, fiber maintenance, and cable & satellite installation materials.

GME Supply Co

"We are incredibly excited to have Custom Tool Supply join our team of Gear Experts," Beau Aero, president of GME, said. "Our shared focus on unmatched service and expertise fits perfectly with the needs of the industries we serve, such as construction and telecom. In addition, their headquarters in the fast-growing city of Denver aligns with our North American expansion plans."

"Our primary focus on service, product availability, competitive pricing and honest communication aligns well with GME's approach to business as does their dedication to job site and worker safety," said Andrew Helbig of Custom Tool Supply. "We are looking forward to working together to continue our company's success."

About GME Supply Co

GME Supply Co is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment and gear for at-height workers in the telecommunications, wind, solar, industrial and construction markets. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO with distribution hubs in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit www.gmesupply.com.

About Custom Tool Supply

Custom Tool Supply has spent decades helping contractors in CATV, satellite and other specialty industries. Their primary product categories are hand tools, power tools, test and measurement equipment, and safety equipment. Custom Tool Supply is located in Denver, CO and distributes products nationally. For more information, please visit www.customtoolsupply.com.

Contact:

Brian P. Klaban

Director of Business Development & Capital Markets

303-292-7317

[email protected]

Lauren A. Metz

Business Development Associate

303-292-7321

[email protected]

SOURCE Platte River Equity