Platte Street Mercantile Opens Tomorrow

Co-owners Janine Williams and Tammy Williams – best friends with the same last name - are no strangers to grab-and-go retail. Janine is CEO and Founder of Impulsify ( impulsifyinc.com ), a 2019 Colorado Companies to Watch winner. The Denver-based software company developed ImpulsePoint: a Retail Management System and ShopPoP: a self-pay kiosk solution used by several global hospitality brands to manage their lobby retail outlets.

Tammy Williams, Impulsify's VP of Retail Design, takes the Consumer Product Goods (CPG) data captured by ImpulsePoint to design high performing markets and convenience stores. The software identifies national best sellers and emerging consumer trends based on data-science to drive product mix and retail price strategies.

The no-cash, self-service store will use Impulsify's self-pay kiosk solution to automate purchases and provide a quicker checkout process while simultaneously serving as a learning lab for Impulsify employees, retail strategies and technology.

Platte Street Mercantile's "hello, neighbor" branding concept and commitment to "Lunch under $10" is a long-awaited addition to the Platte Street community where popular dining and high-end culinary options are popular – but no nearby grocery or retail market for essential, everyday grab-and-go convenience.

Beyond serving the neighborhood, Platte Street Mercantile is thoroughly committed to community. The owners will select Colorado-based charities each quarter to support through awareness campaigns and charitable donations. The first charity selected is Sleep In Heavenly Peace. The local chapter - spearheaded by Jim Freeman of Highlands Ranch, CO - commits time, materials and resources to build bunkbeds for bed-less children in need of safe, healthy rest with the mission statement: No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.

The Williams are on their own mission to bring back a few "old school" concepts of the local general store, friendly neighbors, a sense of community, and commitment to courtesy and kindness. "Think Little House on the Prairie meets urban tech community!" says Janine Williams. "We are excited to finally open our doors and welcome this neighborhood to Platte Street Mercantile."

