Platts of S&P Global Commodity Insights launches Dry Bulk Freight Index

News provided by

S&P Global Commodity Insights

14 Nov, 2023, 02:37 ET

First composite index in over three decades to be priced in dollars per day

LONDON and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, data and benchmark prices for commodities, energy and energy transition markets, launched on November 1, 2023 the Platts Dry Index (PDI), a new combined dry bulk freight industry marker derived from weighted average time charter equivalent indices reflecting the Capesize, Panamax/ Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax segments.

This is the first dry bulk composite index in more than three decades to be priced in dollars per day, reflecting the freight paid for hauling various commodities across 35 major routes where Capesize, Panamax/Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax ships ply.

The Platts Dry Index captures the demand for moving widely consumed dry bulk commodities such as grains, coal, chrome, copper, manganese, nickel, iron ore, steel, alumina, bauxite and spodumene. It is based on trade flow volumes accrued on various dry bulk segments and provides an indicator of the performance of the global dry bulk shipping market, bringing transparency to this critical shipping sector.

With the new Platts Dry Index, freight market participants and financial investors with exposure to daily changes in dry bulk shipping prices now have the option of trading a basket of routes incorporating all vessel segments.

Peter Norfolk, Global Head of Freight Pricing, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "Following the disruption of global trade flows caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the re-mapping of supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the freight market is in dire need of an index that reflects the current reality. In addition, dry bulk is the largest sector in the maritime industry that impacts almost every aspect of the economy. The Platts Dry Index - a unique dollars per day index that encompasses the Capesize, Panamax/ Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax segments, offers market participants a reliable marker reflecting present day global trade flow volumes."

About Platts Dry Index

The Platts Dry Index is derived by applying an allocated weighting to the daily Cape T4, KMAX 9, APUI 5, APSI 5, AUI 6 and ASI 6 indexes. The weighting for the individual indexes is determined by the volume of Capesize, Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessel movements observed between the trading regions over the last three years from Platts trade flow system Commodities At Sea (CAS). This ensures the correct weighted average is applied to the index.

Vessel

Index

Weighting (%)

Capesize

Cape T4

60 %

Kamsarmax

KMAX 9

25 %

Ultramax

APUI 5

5 %

Supramax

APSI 5

5 %

Ultramax

AUI 6

2.5 %

Supramax

ASI 6

2.5 %

The Platts Dry Index is calculated in ton-miles and is arrived at by multiplying the volume of cargo moved in metric tons by distance traveled in miles.

For more details, see subscriber note.

The assessments may be found in S&P Global Commodity Insights products and services, including: Dry Freight Wire, PlattsConnect.

Media Contacts: 
Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell, +44 7816 180039, [email protected] 
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1917 331 4607, [email protected]
Asia: Melissa Tan, + 65 68189 7569, [email protected] 

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value. 

We are a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. 

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

Also from this source

S&P Global Commodity Insights' Fertecon Ammonia Benchmarks Selected As Basis For ICE Futures Contract

S&P Global Commodity Insights' Fertecon Ammonia Benchmarks Selected As Basis For ICE Futures Contract

The Platts Fertecon spot physical price assessment of ammonia delivered to Northwest Europe on a cost and freight basis (CFR NWE Ammonia) was...
Platts of S&P Global Commodity Insights launches Southeast Asia LNG (SEAM) cargo price assessments

Platts of S&P Global Commodity Insights launches Southeast Asia LNG (SEAM) cargo price assessments

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, data and benchmark prices for commodities,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.