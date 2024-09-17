Play 4 Purpose, Dress for Success host NYFW Events at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

The week of philanthropic events kicked off on Thursday with The Vanguard Dinner at The Osprey , where a diverse group of leaders, influencers, and philanthropists gathered to celebrate Dress for Success. The dinner featured wine by Chateau d'Esclans , a performance by India Beer and opera singer, James Valenti , and an unveiling of "Peak of Consciousness: A WO2RLD Art Installation" by upcycle artist José Alexzander . After dinner, guests were invited upstairs to Harriett's rooftop for sets by DEROZA and Flamingeuax and a surprise performance by Sinego .

Additionally, a tree was planted in honor of each guest that attended the dinner, advancing Sacred Amazonia 's cultural preservation of the Amazon rainforest. "Combining unique events with incredible causes like Dress for Success is such an exciting concept," Alyx Ander said. "Artists, influencers, activists and changemakers gathering together for a great cause is what made this week so special."

Friday's event lineup included a panel, Voices of Change, that gave sports host, Abby Labar and stylist Whitney Kyles , a chance to converse with Caroline Young about culture, inclusivity, and what it means to Dress for Success. Friday night's rooftop event, Dress 4 Good, featured live performances by COBRAH , Charlie Le Mindu , and Baetovin .

On Saturday, the afternoon kicked off with a Sustainable Art Workshop hosted by the founder of the eco-conscious clothing brand, The Proper Label, Camille Tanoh. The brand, known for redefining luxury fashion and sustainable footwear, pushes the boundaries of sustainability while maintaining style and craftsmanship. During the evening, The Proper Label marked its 10th anniversary with a black-tie event, Iconic Elegance. Beats from world-renowned DJ's, Alyx Ander and Miniskrrt and an electric guitar performance by Eric Essebag kept the energy high and the dance floor buzzing, while closing the week for Dress for Success. The evening was captured by photographer, Stephane Feugere .

The guest list throughout the week was star-studded with industry icons, artists, and influencers. Notable attendees included Camille Tanoh , Julia Bergshoeff , Cari Champion , Corey St. Rose , Bella Gerard , Amy Salmanson , Alex Toussiant , Keenan MacWilliam , Essence Carson , Gabby Ortega , Myles Rowe , Julianne Elise Beffa , Sandra Okerulu , Malike Sidibe , Allegra Ream , and many more.

Play 4 Purpose's week of events, Dress 4 Good, benefitting Dress for Success included The Vanguard Dinner, the Peak of Consciousness: A WO2RLD Art Installation, Voices of Change panel, Sustainable Art Workshop, and Iconic Excellence at New York Fashion Week exemplify its commitment to spotlighting Dress for Success. The events sparked a partnership between Play 4 Purpose and Dress for Success that will continue to empower women and spotlight inclusivity, sustainability, and accessibility.

