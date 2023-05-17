Play An Online Game to Win Free Trip To Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, the global online game, is thrilled to announce its 5th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone for the game with over 80 million users worldwide. As part of our continuing commitment to reward players with the ultimate gaming experience, Jackpot World has recently released a series of merchandise exclusively for loyal players, with plans to launch a range of high-quality new merchandise for our special event, SPIN Las Vegas.

$8,000 Worth of Experience just for you, play a game to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas in this September!

Starting in May, Jackpot World is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas in September, worth $8000! The grand prize includes a 4-day, 3-night stay at the luxurious Encore Hotel, flights, an exclusive party to attend, and incredible prizes to win in a special lucky draw during the game session.

To be eligible for this prize, simply download the game Jackpot World and participate in the in-game event SPIN Las Vegas. 400 players will be randomly selected to be eligible for the drawing of the sweepstakes.

A total of 28 lucky participants will be selected through the live streams from May to August this year. Get ready for a summer of incredible experiences, excitement, and the opportunity to win big! Mark your calendars for the SPIN Las Vegas event and start playing today to qualify for the chance to win.

More gifts and prizes for grab, all you have to do is download the game.

In addition to the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip, Jackpot World is also offering a range of exciting rewards to celebrate our 5th anniversary. Each year we design a series of exquisite products as a token of appreciation to our players for their loyalty and support. This year, we have released items such as tumblers, canvas bags, puzzles, and more. Lucky participants selected from the SPIN Las Vegas event will also receive a new set of exclusive merchandise.

For our VIP users, we will invite them to participate directly in the SPIN Las Vegas event.

Worried about expenses? We've got you covered with daily per diems. Feeling a little shy? No problem - every lucky winner gets to bring along a friend or family member as a plus one to enjoy the fun-filled experience.

Want to learn from the slots experts? In this exciting event, we will invite several well-known influencers in the field, to share their insights, experiences, and techniques with all attendees, providing an excellent opportunity for like-minded individuals to connect with each other.

Jackpot World's popularity is attributed to its broad appeal to players from all over the world. Our five years of operations have brought joy and prizes to players, and we invite everyone to join in the celebrations and experience the thrill of online gaming at its best. Come and join the party!

Download and start to spin with 6M free coins now: https://bit.ly/PlayJW

For more information about the free trip to Las Vegas or other 5th anniversary events, please visit our website: https://www.jackpot-world.com/home/freeSlots.

