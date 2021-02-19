Play Ball! Miami Marlins Step Up To The Plate With Lysol To Strengthen Ballpark Disinfection Protocols

The partnership comes at a time when 71% of sports fans are concerned about the safety of in-person sporting events with crowds. 1 The Marlins will work with microbiologists and germ-kill experts from Lysol to strengthen and reinforce in-park disinfection measures, with a focus on high-touch germ hotspots including railings, bathrooms, dugouts and clubhouses. RB will supply the Marlins with EPA-approved disinfection products, including those proven to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 2 , the virus that causes COVID-19, to use across the high-touch and high-traffic areas where germs are most prevalent, and dispensers with Lysol Disinfecting Wipes will be made available around the ballpark for fans to use.

"Strong hygiene and disinfection practices are of utmost importance, including for professional sports teams as they seek to protect their fans, players and staff amid the current COVID-19 pandemic," said E. Yuri Hermida, Executive Vice President of North America Hygiene for RB. "Lysol is proud to partner with the Marlins to help inspire fan confidence as they return to the ballpark to continue enjoying America's pastime."

"We know our fans are excited to experience Marlins baseball at the ballpark and creating a safe environment for their return to Marlins Park remains a top priority as we enter the 2021 season," said Michael Shaw, Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation. "This first-of-its kind partnership among MLB teams gives our fans confidence in the steps being taken to apply additional health and safety measures at our ballpark."

The Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball combine the tradition of America's pastime with the excitement of South Florida. The two-time World Series Champion Marlins offer one of the most affordable entertainment experiences in South Florida, with a continual commitment to invest in the cost of the fan experience and make a positive impact on our community.

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

