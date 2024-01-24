"Play God, End Up Jesus" takes aim at the meta-verse, blockchain and AI

24 Jan, 2024

There is an order to reality and attempting to play God will fail and result in inevitably playing the character of Jesus. Who else would you expect to be?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Play God, End Up Jesus" theorizes that self awareness creates the false belief that reality revolves around mankind. This false calibration being the primary source of suffering and the math which constructs and governs reality is surprisingly simple.

"Fashion is the decoration of punishment." Keenan declares as he points out mankind is the only animal wearing clothing and says "no one depicts little grey men wearing pants" as he wrestles with the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

"Play God, End Up Jesus" by John Keenan available now.
John Keenan is a secular hip hop producer/recording artist and sees penning books as the logical next step from song writing. "Rap verses are one of the most difficult forms of writing," Keenan argues, "compared to hip hop songs, books are easy."

Keenan's experience as an engineer and recording artist led him to stumble upon some interesting thoughts about the word, time, space, black holes and assertions the Bible makes about Jesus Christ.

"Play God, End Up Jesus" was intended to be a quick read and spur thought. It is now available on Amazon, Kindle, Apple Books and Audible.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE John Keenan Online

