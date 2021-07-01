Play it Again Sports Teams Up with National Women's Hockey Star, Inspiring Girls Through Youth Hockey Mentorship Program

Bolden's hockey journey began at age six when she got her first set of hockey gear at her local Play It Again Sports. Since then, Bolden has gone on to make history as the first Black women's hockey player to compete in the NWHL and the second woman to ever scout in the NHL, working for the Los Angeles Kings. She also just joined ESPN's NHL Coverage Team as an NHL reporter this upcoming fall.

"This isn't just about me," says Bolden. "I decided to do more and be more for those young girls who waited for me after the game. I get energy speaking to young girls and would always come away feeling inspired simply by being vulnerable with them - it changed my entire persona. This was so important to me; I dedicated my life to it. Play It Again Sports, where I got my first set of gear, allowed me the opportunity to play this sport at a time when I wouldn't have been able to afford new gear. I am so excited to be partnering with them on this initiative. I have one message for kids coming up in hockey today: Be true, be you, be bold."

Women's hockey is one of the world's fastest-growing sports with female participation growing 34% over the last ten years. This program will support girls and young women by empowering them as they navigate the world of ice hockey, together.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blake Bolden for her inspiring mentorship program and allow the opportunity for our young customers to learn from such a role model in this sport," says Renae Gaudette, President of Franchising at Winmark Corporation. "Play It Again Sports and Winmark are proud sponsors of this initiative and look forward to making an impact on young players' lives."

To learn more and to apply, please visit playitagainsports.com/embolden-her.

About Play It Again Sports

Play It Again Sports is your neighborhood sporting goods store. We buy, sell and trade quality used and new sports gear and fitness equipment. Our goal is to provide value to our customers, first by helping them recycle their quality used sports gear and then by passing along the savings to them when they need to update their gear. To learn more visit playitagainsports.com.

About Winmark – the Resale Company™

A nationally recognized franchising business, Winmark Corporation champions and guides entrepreneurs interested in opening one of our award-winning retail resale brands: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Music Go Round®, Play It Again Sports® and Style Encore® For more than 30 years, Winmark has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement. We have made resale retail our business by selecting franchise partners that believe in the model of buying and selling locally sourced, quality used products that bring value to their communities and leave our planet better for generations to come. Visit winmarkcorporation.com for more information.

About Blake Bolden

Blake Bolden is a former women's professional ice hockey player who has broken many barriers in achieving many firsts in the sport of women's ice hockey. Bolden joined the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 as their Growth and Inclusion Specialist and Pro Scout, the second woman to ever scout in the NHL, and was recently added to ESPN's NHL Coverage Team as an NHL reporter. Learn more at blakebolden.com.

