Play Playground™ to Open 15,000-Square-Foot Venue on 2nd Avenue in Nashville

Open to guests 16+ during the day and transforming into Nashville's most playful nightlife destination for the 21+ crowd in the evening, Play Playground™ offers a one-of-a-kind setting for group outings, birthday celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and corporate events. With over 20 large-scale games and experiences, upscale VIP spaces, live music, DJs and a creative cocktail and mocktail program, Play Playground™ invites guests to rediscover the joy of carefree play—with a uniquely Nashville twist.

Building on the success of its flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip—where it quickly became a must-visit attraction—Play Playground™ Nashville brings a uniquely localized, immersive experience. Guests will enjoy a socially competitive atmosphere that blends a Nashville-centric design that captures the city's vibrant culture and spirit.

"Nashville is a city built on celebration and connection, and we're thrilled to create a destination where everyone can experience the power of play," said Jennifer Worthington, Co-Founder of Play Social Inc. "There's no VR, AR, or arcade games—our guests feel like they've been dropped into a game show! Whether it's a corporate outing, a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a casual night out, Play Playground™ is all about laughing, high fiving, and playing like a kid again."

Guests will dive into a world of large-scale, neon-lit physical games, nostalgic word puzzles, and team-based challenges, including signature experiences like Doctor! Doctor! and Whiskey Run. With signature cocktails, a lively bar, and a food menu crafted to keep the energy high, Play Playground™ promises an experience where fun takes center stage, blending Southern charm and Nashville spirit throughout.

Play Playground™ Nashville also features an exclusive rooftop space, complete with VIP seating and panoramic views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium—perfect for private parties, group events, and unforgettable celebrations. Groups can enhance their events with immersive team-building activities and interactive games, fostering unique bonding experiences, complete with game coaches, leaderboards, and trophy ceremonies. Guests can crown champions and redeem points for Play Prizes, ensuring every event ends on a high note.

Play Playground™ is now accepting advance reservations for group bookings, including table reservations and full or partial venue buyouts. For tickets and more information, visit www.playplayground.com/nashville.

About Play Social Inc.

Play Social's mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social scientists, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment venues.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Play Social Inc.