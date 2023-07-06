Play to Zero Recognizes 13 Sports Organizations for Sustainable Resiliency across Water, Waste, Energy, and Innovation at the 2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit

SEATTLE , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Green Sports Alliance (GSA) Summit culminated with the prestigious Play to Zero (PTZ) Awards, honoring 13 outstanding sports organizations for their remarkable achievements in sustainable practices.

The PTZ Awards celebrate outstanding tracking efforts and impressive reduction achievements in water, waste, and energy. Innovation awardees have taken these accolades further by driving positive change in social and environmental justice. "The recipient's commitment and initiatives, as well as the collective wisdom shared by esteemed speakers at the Summit, serve as a powerful standard for the global sports industry and beyond," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of GSA.

Spanning across the United States, notable recipients are:

Minnesota United FC/ Allianz Field : Waste Player Award

: Waste Player Award Austin FC/Q2 Stadium : Waste Leader and Energy Player Awards

: Waste Leader and Energy Player Awards Philadelphia Eagles/Lincoln Financial Field : Energy Champion Award

: Energy Champion Award Kansas City Chiefs/Arrowhead Stadium : Waste Player Award

: Waste Player Award World Surf Leagu e: Waste Leader and Energy Champion Awards

e: Waste Leader and Energy Champion Awards Ohio State Universit y: Waste Champion Award

y: Waste Champion Award Portland Trailblazers/Moda Center : Energy Champion Award

: Energy Champion Award Allegiant Stadium : Waste Leader Award

: Waste Leader Award Waste Management Phoenix Open : Waste Champion, Energy Champion, and Water Leader Awards

: Waste Champion, Energy Champion, and Water Leader Awards Miami Heat and Broward County Schools : Innovation Award

: Innovation Award University of Georgia : Innovation Award

: Innovation Award Seattle Kraken and Under One Roof Foundation : Innovation Award

: Innovation Award Seattle Sounders FC: Innovation Award

The Summit at Climate Pledge Arena, brought together over 60 sponsors and exhibitors. This diverse gathering underscored the significant influence and collective commitment of the sports and entertainment industry toward influencing a more intentional, actionable, and impactful future.

"The true power of sport lies in its ability not only to entertain and inspire but also to drive positive change and unite around a common goal – to protect the world we share. In this era of pressing environmental challenges, the responsibility falls on each of us – sponsors, leagues, teams, athletes, and fans. Corporations, in particular, must understand the impact and influence we have and embrace our duty to drive innovation, and low-carbon solutions, foster environmental stewardship and inspire a new generation of more conscious consumers. Together, we can unlock the full potential of sport, creating a legacy that transcends a single competition and leaves a lasting imprint of positive change," said Carlos Padilla II, Head of Global Sports Partnerships, Dow.

Play to Zero accelerates climate action through performance-driven sustainability in sports and entertainment. Visit greensportsalliance.org/playtozero for more information.

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance