Play up to 130 Worldwide Golf Courses, Right Here in the Bay Area

Oct 03, 2022, 09:15 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As seen on the Golf Channel and endorsed by Tiger Woods, the Clubhouse has two Full Swing Golf simulators right here in Fremont.
Eddie Scott, PGA Certified Professional, now provides personal golf lessons at the all-new Clubhouse. He presents some of the most comprehensive golf coaching and analytics available anywhere in the Bay Area.
To sharpen your game, the Clubhouse offers three teaching technologies:
- Swing Catalyst software for golf swing analysis with high speed cameras
- Flight Scope MEVO providing 50 metrics on club and ball data
- Sam Puttlab, the world's leading analytics with 53 putting parameters
In addition to these technologies, Eddie, a TPI (Titleist Performance Institute) Level 2 Golf Fitness Professional can design a personalized fitness and swing training program.
The Clubhouse's Fitting Room is stocked with three companies, Mizuno, Callaway and Taylor Made to provide a perfect personal fit.
Clubhouse memberships are also available with the following benefits:
- Unlimited simulator rental, Mon. – Sun., 10am - 10pm
- Discounts for you and your golf buddies on food
- and beverages at the 19th Hole
- Access to club fitting at the best prices in the Bay Area
- USGA handicap
- Bag tag
- Birdie bucks
- Guest passes
The most comprehensive golf package in the Bay area is now just down the road, just a nine iron away from anywhere in the Bay Area!
The Clubhouse --- The Private Club for the Public Golfer
The Clubhouse
4020 Technology Place
Fremont, CA 94538
For more information contact:
Eddie Scott, PGA
914-391-7341
email: [email protected]
