Play2Pay Announces Acquisition of New Zealand Competitor, Postr, Positioning itself as a Global Market Leader

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Play2Pay, Inc. (Play2Pay™), the global mobile payments platform that gamifies payments, announces the acquisition of New Zealand competitor, Postr, expanding its global leadership profile. The acquisition will enhance Play2Pay's international expansion strategy and support continued growth of its customer base.

Postr's platform rewards mobile phone users who allow sponsored content to reach them on their phone's lock screen in exchange for rewards consisting of free minutes and data. From its founding in New Zealand, Postr's partnerships with mobile network operators enable it to serve customers in more than 10 countries reaching more than 10 million potential subscribers.

"Postr has developed world class monetization technology adopted by mobile service providers in countries around the world. Play2Pay's significant traction in large scale markets, including the U.S., will ensure that Postr's investments to date are fully leveraged," added William Ku, Former CEO of Postr and Advisor to Play2Pay™.

Today, Play2Pay™ is operational with service providers in four of the Top 10 smartphone penetration countries in the world, representing more than 466 million smartphone users, and this transaction will give the company further access to service providers in new territories.

"The acquisition of Postr is representative of a focused plan underway to support and enhance Play2Pay's sustained international growth plan," said John Cooper, Board member of Play2Pay™ and former VP of Corporate Development and Strategy at Microsoft. "Play2Pay™ will build upon the assets and intellectual property acquired to further advance its global partnerships and expansion with mobile phone and utility sector customers."

Play2Pay's platform is a fully configurable white-labeled solution, preloaded by service providers such as mobile phone and utility companies. Via the Play2Pay™ platform, consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage, and converting time spent into bill payments. Brands enjoy the platform's direct connection to customers, while service providers gain access to new revenue streams by increasing customer engagement, reducing churn, and creating a competitive advantage.

About Play2Pay™

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and Singapore.

