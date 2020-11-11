Play2Pay Announces Appointment of Tony Weisman, Former CMO of Dunkin' US, as Investor and Board Member

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Play2Pay, Inc. (Play2Pay™), the global payments platform that gamifies payments, announces the appointment of seasoned global CMO veteran, Tony Weisman, as investor and board member. In his role, Weisman will exercise his 30+ years of award-winning marketing experience with world brands to steward Play2Pay's continued growth while serving as the voice of its customers.

Weisman's unique experience in brand differentiation and digital marketing transformations allow him to help the Board and management team drive growth for Play2Pay™ and employ his understanding of the value chain from both sides to continue the company's international expansion. In his former role as CMO of Dunkin' US, Weisman rebranded the 68-year-old company famously from Dunkin' Donuts to Dunkin' and fully transformed the brand's digital marketing, including everything from menus to brand partnerships. He created the first digitally centric customer acquisition platform in the telecommunications industry, and the first agency media platform to identify individuals across devices. He was named a Forbes World's Most Influential CMO, Business Insider's 25 Most Transformational CMO, and an Adweek Brand Genius.

"Tony's deep knowledge of what drives maximum ROI for brands and advertisers makes him a valuable asset to Play2Pay's investor team and board leadership," said Brian Boroff, Founder and CEO of Play2Pay™. "As a board member with highly successful companies and serving on leading marketing and advertising associations, we are grateful for his wealth of experience and daily industry integration that will take Play2Pay™ to the next level."

Weisman currently serves on the board for the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) and he is a board member of Cardlytics, a native ad platform in banking, and of 3Q, a PE-backed digital performance agency.

"Walking in your customer's shoes is a crucial part of understanding the growth potential and areas for expansion in any company, and that's something I look forward to doing for Play2Pay™," said Tony Weisman. "The platform offers a unique way for advertisers to learn about consumer interests while offering an effective and low-cost channel for acquiring new customers. I'm passionate about finding new and fresh ways to engage customers with brand messaging while becoming a part of the experience they enjoy instead of disrupting or changing them."

Play2Pay's platform is a fully configurable white label engine, preloaded by service providers and available via Google Play Store. Consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage, and converting time spent into making payments. Brands enjoy the platform's direct connection to customers via mobile and in apps, while service providers enjoy new revenue streams while increasing customer engagement and creating a competitive advantage.

About Play2Pay™

Play2Pay™ is a global payments platform that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, watching videos and completing special offers on their devices. It's a fun and rewarding alternative for making payments. Consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage and converting time spent into making payments. The payments alternative combines mobile monetization and gamification. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and Singapore.

