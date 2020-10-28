Play2Pay Announces Expansion into Asia in Partnership with Indosat Ooredoo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Play2Pay, Inc. (Play2Pay™), the global payments platform that gamifies payments, announces its partnership with Indosat Ooredoo (Indosat), the leading digital telco in Indonesia. Through the strategic partnership, Indosat will deploy Play2Pay's platform to their customers, focused initially on their prepaid segment.

Indosat's customers will be able to opt-in to Play2Pay's platform, which enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, watching videos and completing special offers on their devices. Combining gamification and mobile monetization, the prepaid mobile phone users can discover new apps and brands playing games that result in a fun and rewarding alternative to making bill payments.

"Indonesia is an extremely advanced market in the mobile and telecommunications industry which makes this launch with Indosat a perfect fit for Play2Pay™ as its first deployment in Asia," said Chris Liveing, VP Carrier Sales at Play2Pay™. "Indosat Ooredoo's leadership position in digital services together with the world class capabilities of the Play2Pay™ platform will deliver a unique and compelling proposition to their customers."

Thanks to Play2Pay's platform being a fully configurable white label engine, the app will be branded and configured for Indosat Ooredoo and easily adapted for the Indonesian market as well as supporting the company's specific customer payment options. The app will be available via Google Play Store as well as Indosat Ooredoo channels and the simple onboarding process will allow users to quickly convert time spent engaging in games, videos, and more into making bill payments.

"Play2Pay™ offers an exciting new proposition that is both practical and valuable to our broad base of prepaid subscribers," said Ritesh Kumar Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Indosat Ooredoo. "Our mobile services are used by millions and this platform will provide them with more flexible payment options – which will be important, especially at this time."

About Play2Pay™

Play2Pay™ is a global payments platform that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, watching videos and completing special offers on their devices. It's a fun and rewarding alternative for making payments. Consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage and converting time spent into making payments. The payments alternative combines mobile monetization and gamification. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Singapore.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX: ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 57.2 million mobile customers as of 1H 2020 and operates 52,776 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

