Play2Pay™ Announces Partnership with Leading Brazilian Carrier TIM Brasil, Gamifying Payments for Brazil's Mobile Phone Customers

The partnership establishes the opportunity for TIM's customers to discover new apps and brands, playing games that result in a fun alternative to mobile rewards. It also marks a significant milestone for Play2Pay's expansion into Brazil and South America, while simultaneously achieving TIM's strategic approach to embrace mobile advertising.

"We are investing in initiatives that go beyond advertising. The work we started in 2020 shows that our theory was right, and the consumer is interested in receiving advertising in exchange for internet rewards. By combining this interest with Play2Pay's dynamic platform, we are delivering to customers a new interaction experience with the brand. It is important to mention that we follow the most strict security, privacy and data protection criteria, respecting our consumers," said Renato Ciuchini, Head of Strategy & Transformation of TIM Brasil. "It is the operator's opportunity to enrich its advertising environment with commercial partners, exploring consumer interaction and receptivity."

Thanks to Play2Pay's platform being a fully configurable white label engine, the app will be branded and configured for TIM and easily adapted for the Brazilian market. The app will be available to TIM's Android customers via download from the Google Play Store and the simple onboarding process will allow users to quickly convert time spent engaging in games, videos, and more into making top-ups and data packages. Play2Pay's platform establishes trust through consumer choice, putting the power of participation in the consumer's hands.

"Expanding our gamified payments platform to TIM's substantial number of Brazilian mobile phone customers enables even more people to choose the option of playing and being rewarded," said Brian Boroff, Founder and CEO of Play2Pay™. "We look forward to embracing and providing this fun solution to TIM's mobile phone customers."

About Play2Pay™

Play2Pay™ is a global payments platform that enables mobile phone users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, watching videos and completing special offers on their devices. It's a fun and rewarding alternative for making payments. Consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage and converting time spent into making payments. The payments alternative combines mobile monetization and gamification. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Singapore.

About TIM Brasil

"To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom" is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important movements in the market since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, in line with the signature of the brand: "Imagine possibilities". Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting, including the countryside, to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is committed with best practices in Environmental, Social and Governance, and that is why it is part of important portfolios in the Brazilian Stock Market, such as S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2) and Business Sustainability Index (ISE), being the Telecom operator for longer consecutive years in this list (13 years). TIM is also part of B3 New Market, acknowledged as the highest level of Corporate Governance, and it was the first Telecom company recognized by the Controller General of the Union (CGU) with the "Pró-ética" seal.

Play2Pay™ Media Contacts:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | JWI PR | [email protected] | (305) 804 - 8424

Tyler Sminkey | JWI PR | [email protected] | (786) 390 – 8510

TIM Brasil Media contacts

MassMedia Comunicação

Juliana Guerra

[email protected]

[email protected]

11 9 6079-3821

