Playa Boat Legend "Christina" Docks At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, Nov. 1-2

STATELINE, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christina, a 65-foot yacht that once plied the waters of Lake Tahoe now turned iconic art cart, will berth at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe for exclusive events, and public parties pool-side featuring a celebratory vibe with live music, art and charity functions, Nov. 1-2. Nationally acclaimed musicians Justin Martin and Z-Trip will headline the two-day party.

(www.dockedathardrock.com)

The talents of Martin, an American House DJ/producer in San Francisco, will christen the party atmosphere the first night on Friday, Nov. 1. Zach Sciacca, known as DJ Z-Trip, an American DJ and producer from Phoenix, Ariz. will make his splash, climbing aboard "Christina" to lead the charge on Saturday, Nov. 2. Z-Trip has worked with renowned artists including LL Cool J, Dan the Automator and Public Enemy.

One-day tickets are $25; $45 for both at dockedtathardrock.com. Event packages with VIP table service included: Friday Cabana, VIP Table Service, Daybed; Saturday Cabana, VIP Table Service, Daybed. Celebrations begins at 6 p.m., with an after party at Vinyl Nightclub and Center Bar at midnight.

Visitors can revel in the "Christina's" homecoming with lodging packages, Nov. 1-3. The Captains Package: two nights in a balcony suite and two tickets nightly, $389. The Crew Package: two-night stay in a double queen room, two weekend tickets, $319. The Cabin Package: two-night stay in a king room and two weekend tickets, $259.

Flipper Manchester, a South Lake Tahoe construction company owner, was originally hired to demolish the yacht. Instead he saved "Christina" breathing life into the boat as art car, converting it for cruising along the Playa in northwest Nevada. Investing more than $35,000 of his own money, he designed a mounting trailer with 10 wheels, added a motor and steering system to replace propellers, life jackets and throttle.

"Christina's unique story sets the tone and provided the theme to commemorate an authentic local institution in a meaningful way," said Jordan Laub, event promoter and owner of VELUFUR.

Tickets are also available for a VIP charity dinner benefitting Tahoe Fund and Artech, Thursday, Oct. 31.

A public contest and vote to score an opening act DJ is available through Tuesday, Oct. 22 at http://bit.ly/HRLTDJVote.

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe

Related Links

http://www.dockedathardrock.com

