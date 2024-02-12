PLAYA BOWLS ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH EIGHT MULTI-UNIT DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENTS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Secures Multi-Unit Commitments Adding 54 New Shops to Pipeline

BELMAR, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, announced today the signing of eight new multi-unit franchise agreements. These agreements will lead to the establishment of 54 new shops, underscoring the brand's robust and accelerating nationwide growth. As part of these franchise commitments, Playa Bowls will enter the Chicago market and increase its presence with existing owners in Miami, New York, Boston, and other regions.

Brian Cutlip, President and Co-owner of Vandelay Bowls, LLC, will spearhead Playa Bowls' expansion in Chicago alongside partners Andy Frukacz and Grant Hosking. The new Playa Bowls franchise owners will bring the first Playa Bowls locations to Illinois through a commitment to open 10 units over the next 5 years. Cutlip and his business partners are currently exploring retail locations across Chicago's most popular neighborhoods including Fulton Market, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park.

Leading the brand's expansion in Miami is Gary Yip of Hoboken Hospitality, along with operating partner and existing Playa Bowls franchise owner, Alexandra Arguello. The business partners recently opened two Playa Bowls locations including a beachside shop in North Miami as well as a location in Plantation, Florida. Together, Hoboken Hospitality and Alexandra Arguello, already operating 5 locations, will utilize their extensive experience in the hospitality space and familiarity with the Florida market to launch eight more locations throughout Miami and into Orlando.

"Over the years, we have witnessed Playa Bowls evolve from its New Jersey roots to its remarkable expansion throughout the Northeast," said Gary Yip, Owner of Hoboken Hospitality. "With the tremendous growth opportunity in and around Miami, we are excited to be part of Playa Bowls' next chapter. Florida's vibrant energy and health-conscious residents make it an ideal market for the brand."

"With these 54 shops added to the 100+ units already in the pipeline, Playa Bowls growth is only ramping up. We are well on the way to achieving our goal to establish a presence in every region of the U.S., and our current initiatives are successfully reaching key markets nationwide," said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer at Playa Bowls. "We're thrilled that existing franchise owners comprise 60% of our new commitments and are rapidly signing significant multi-unit commitments while we continue to welcome new operators into the Playa Bowls family. Our franchise owners demonstrate a clear passion for the brand and our mission to provide a healthy lifestyle to communities around the world. Signing these eight multi-unit development commitments give us a strong start to 2024, while we have a strong pipeline with even more commitments pending in the next quarter."

Playa Bowls' strategic growth plans have resulted in multi-unit commitments for the following markets:

Chicago, IL – ten units signed by Brian Cutlip and partners

– ten units signed by and partners Boston, MA – ten units signed by Dana Nentin and partners

– ten units signed by and partners Manhattan, NY – ten units signed by Raj Punwani

– ten units signed by Raj Punwani Miami, FL – eight units signed by Alexandra Arguello and Hoboken Hospitality

– eight units signed by and Hoboken Hospitality Sarasota and Tampa, FL – five units signed by brothers Ethan and Jacob McGowen

and – five units signed by brothers Phoenix, AZ – four units signed by Brad Crider

– four units signed by Scranton, PA – three units signed by partners Nicole Ryerson , John Ryerson and JM Mechin

– three units signed by partners , and JM Mechin San Antonio, TX – three units signed by Linda and Lou Crerand

Among the eight multi-unit commitments, more than 60% are owned by current Playa Bowls operators, including Raj Punwani, owner of 14 shops throughout New York and Dana Nentin, an operator with 11 locations in the Boston metro area.

For the remainder of 2024, Playa Bowls plans to sustain this momentum by opening 75 new shops and securing franchise commitments to enable the addition of 150 more locations in both existing and new markets. Targeted markets for expansion this year include Houston and Dallas, TX while tremendous potential remains to grow the brand in many existing markets.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

Playa Bowls is seeking qualified and experienced new franchise operators with a passion for the Playa Bowls brand. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into 200 shops nationwide that operates in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

