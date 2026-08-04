Playa Bowls Brings Superfruit Functional Benefits to Refreshers with Surf Quenchers

Better-For-You Refreshers Feature Playa Bowls' Signature Superfruit Bases, Natural Fruit Purees, Organic Agave, 100% Pure Lemon Juice, and Optional Plant-Powered Energy

BELMAR, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls® is redefining the fast-growing refresher category with the launch of better-for-you Surf Quenchers. These four handcrafted beverages are made with Playa Bowls' signature superfruit bases, seasonally sourced natural fruit purees, organic agave and 100% pure lemon juice, with the option to add plant-powered energy. Transforming the functionally beneficial ingredients guests know and love from Playa's bowls and smoothies into made-to-order refreshers, Surf Quenchers do what only Playa can by reimagining refreshers through the foundational power of superfruit.

Every Surf Quencher can be enjoyed caffeine-free or customized with optional plant-powered energy. The energy boost, naturally sourced from green coffee bean extract, provides approximately 70 mg of caffeine. Individually hand-crafted in a shaker, poured over ice and made fresh to order, each drink puts the preparation on display before the first sip.

Beginning August 4, guests can experience Surf Quenchers in four vibrant flavors, including three permanent offerings and one limited-time summer beverage, all available for $4.99* each. Flavors include:

Mango Break : Playa immune-boosting mango base, sweet and seasonally sourced natural mango puree, organic agave, and 100% pure lemon juice shaken with ice and water come together for a beachy, tropical drink.

: Playa immune-boosting mango base, sweet and seasonally sourced natural mango puree, organic agave, and 100% pure lemon juice shaken with ice and water come together for a beachy, tropical drink. Watermelon Swell : Playa nutrient-dense Pitaya® base meets natural watermelon and strawberry purees mixed with 100% pure lemon juice, organic agave, and shaken with ice and water for a vibrant pink refresher bursting with juicy, refreshing summer flavor.

: Playa nutrient-dense Pitaya® base meets natural watermelon and strawberry purees mixed with 100% pure lemon juice, organic agave, and shaken with ice and water for a vibrant pink refresher bursting with juicy, refreshing summer flavor. Acai Splash : Playa Bowls' famous Acai® base, organic agave, 100% pure not-from-concentrate lemon juice, and seasonally sourced natural strawberry puree shaken with ice and water.

: Playa Bowls' famous Acai® base, organic agave, 100% pure not-from-concentrate lemon juice, and seasonally sourced natural strawberry puree shaken with ice and water. Yuzu Tide: Available for a limited time, Playa's insanely refreshing Japanese citrus Yuzu base gets even brighter with 100% pure lemon juice to pair with organic agave, natural watermelon puree, and antioxidant-rich blue spirulina shaken into a citrusy, ocean-blue experience.

"Refreshers have been growing in popularity, but many are high in calories and have little nutritional or functional benefits," said Danielle DeAngelo, director of research and development for Playa Bowls. "We wanted to stand out by serving a line of refreshers that let the ingredients naturally speak for themselves, are delicious, visually stunning, and deliver better-for-you benefits with each sip."

To celebrate the launch, guests can receive a free Surf Quencher with the purchase of any bowl from August 10-16. The offer is valid in shops, online and through the Playa Bowls app for all Playa Rewards® members.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates.

*Prices may vary by location.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside better-for-you refreshers, oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2026, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

Playa Rewards® is a registered trademark of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. Playa Pitaya® and Playa Acai® are registered trademarks of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. © 2026 Playa Bowls IP, LLC. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Hailey Martin

All Points Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Playa Bowls