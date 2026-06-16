Playa Bowls New 'You Be Yuzu Summer' Serves Insanely Refreshing Yuzu to Cool the Summer Heat

New Japanese Yuzu Base Pairs with Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides and Superfruits to Refresh and Boost That Summer Glow

BELMAR, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls® is bringing one of the summer's buzziest citrus flavors to its menu with You Be Yuzu Summer, a vibrant new drop built around the launch of its new Yuzu Base. These bowls and smoothies feature Playa's signature superfruit bases, juicy whole fruit, creamy coco whip, and Vital Proteins® collagen peptides delivering an ultra-refreshing escape with powerful nutrients to help guests achieve the ultimate summer glow from the inside out.

Popular across Japan and Korea for its lemony aromatic flavor, yuzu produces a citrus taste that's bright, refreshing, slightly tart, juicy, and slightly sweet all at once. Yuzu is naturally rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, adding an energizing, feel-good boost to Playa's new summer menu.

"Our Yuzu is one of those flavors you won't want to miss out on before the sun sets this summer," said Danielle DeAngelo, director of research and development at Playa Bowls. "It delivers a new, bright, citrusy, and refreshing experience along with beneficial ingredients that support your summer wellness."

The You Be Yuzu menu includes:

Yuzu Ocean Bowl: Half Playa Yuzu Mango blend and half Playa Pitaya® Base, this swirled bowl blends the sunshine-yellow citrus blend with bright pink pitaya and is topped with strawberry, mango, blueberry flax granola, and coco whip for a bold, citrusy bite.

Half Playa Yuzu Mango blend and half Playa Pitaya® Base, this swirled bowl blends the sunshine-yellow citrus blend with bright pink pitaya and is topped with strawberry, mango, blueberry flax granola, and coco whip for a bold, citrusy bite. Yuzu Coco Bowl: A smooth and beachy creation, this bowl features golden citrus beside creamy coconut-white with half Playa Yuzu Mango blend and half Playa Coconut® blend, topped with pineapple, banana, blueberry flax granola, and coco whip.

A smooth and beachy creation, this bowl features golden citrus beside creamy coconut-white with half Playa Yuzu Mango blend and half Playa Coconut® blend, topped with pineapple, banana, blueberry flax granola, and coco whip. Yuzu Glow Smoothie: Your new ultimate summer glow ritual, this vibrant yellow smoothie blends the new Yuzu Base with Playa Mango infused with Vital Proteins® collagen peptides, pineapple, and organic coconut milk, finished with swirls of coco whip for an invigorating citrus sip made to brighten long summer days.

Your new ultimate summer glow ritual, this vibrant yellow smoothie blends the new Yuzu Base with Playa Mango infused with Vital Proteins® collagen peptides, pineapple, and organic coconut milk, finished with swirls of coco whip for an invigorating citrus sip made to brighten long summer days. Pink Summer Smoothie: Bright pitaya pink meets the new Yuzu Base in this refreshing smoothie blended with pineapple, organic coconut milk, and Vital Proteins® collagen peptides, finished with swirls of coco whip for a color-popping tropical blend.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green, and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2026, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

While supplies last. Playa Coconut® and Playa Pitaya® are registered trademarks of Playa Bowls IP, LLC. © 2026 Playa Bowls IP, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark of Vital Proteins, LLC.

SOURCE Playa Bowls