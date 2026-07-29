PLAYA BOWLS FRANCHISE OWNER SELECTS WESTVIEW PROMENADE FOR THIRD FREDERICK COUNTY LOCATION

Former Anytime Fitness franchise owner Gene Sherman believes in the "health and wellness values" of national brand with more than 400 shops in 30 states

FREDERICK, Md., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls franchise owner Gene Sherman has selected Westview Promenade as the site for his second location in Frederick County, joining an existing location in the Clemson Corner shopping center, with a third slated for Urbana. Sherman signed a lease with Hill Management Services, Inc. for 1,226 square feet of space within the 200,000 square foot outdoor lifestyle center located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard. Danielle Bridge, Leasing Manager for Hill Management Services and KLNB's Mason Bernstein represented the landlord, and Tennant Commercial's Jeff Banks represented the tenant in this transaction.

Franchise owner Gene Sherman

Playa Bowls is a superfruit bowl shop featuring 40 items including açai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls, as well as oatmeal bowls, cold pressed juices, smoothies, and cold brew drinks. Each product is blended fresh-to-order and contains fresh fruits and vegetables and no dyes or chemicals. Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.

The Westview Promenade shop is scheduled to open in December, the Urbana location has a Q1 opening date, and Sherman is next targeting two additional spots in Carroll or Washington counties. A former owner of two Anytime Fitness franchises, Sherman believes that consumers are paying more attention to their health and wellness - including working out and eating right - which aligns with his own personal values.

"Healthy living has taken center stage for an increasing number of consumers and this begins with proper nutrition and paying attention to what a person consumes," Sherman explained. "People are rejecting manufactured food which causes inflammation and, instead, turning to meals and snacks that are prepared with fresh and real ingredients. I have seen the tremendous consumer response to the first Frederick store, and this has provided me with confidence to expand the franchise network and offer healthy eating choices to a larger segment of the Frederick population."

He added that "Westview Promenade offers the perfect venue for the Playa Bowls brand given the strong foot traffic and co-tenancy featuring other like-minded quick-serve restaurants, as well as MOM's Organic Market. Any loyal shopper of MOM's is a prime Playa Bowls customer, and we look to take advantage of the other popular retailers and restaurants."

Anchored by Regal Westview Cinema and MOM's Organic Market, Westview Promenade features an array of shops, professional and personal services, and both sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, including X-Golf, Starbucks Coffee, Cold Stone Creamery, and LOFT. More than 90,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average household income exceeding $85,000.

"Playa Bowls is a well-known and extremely well-operated franchise concept with a loyal customer following, and its addition to the Westview Promenade tenant mix provides another healthy food option for local consumers," stated Danielle Beyrodt, Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of Hill Management Services. "Consumers are paying more attention to what they consume and the ingredients and processes utilized in food preparation. We are confident that Playa Bowls' selection of açaí bowls, smoothies, and juices will be immediately embraced by the Frederick community."

Founded in 1976, Hill Management Services, Inc. is a privately-owned, full-service real estate development company. Located in Timonium, Maryland, Hill Management owns more than four million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities. Hill Management Services seeks to provide long-term investments, exceptional customer service, and develop long-lasting tenant-landlord relationships. For more information visit www.hillmgt.com

SOURCE Playa Bowls