Playa Bowls Enhances Leadership to Support North American Expansion

New Leadership Expands Development, Marketing, and Digital Capabilities to Support Robust Unit Growth Pipeline

BELMAR, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit and acai bowl brand, is expanding its leadership team with a series of key appointments and promotions as it prepares to grow beyond 400 shops nationwide. The additions bring enhanced focus across development, marketing, and digital, positioning the brand to support its next wave of expansion.

As part of these updates, Jayson Tipp, formerly Chief Development Officer, has been named Chief Growth Officer, expanding his role to oversee development, technology, and digital marketing while leading the brand's enterprise growth strategy. In his stead, Playa Bowls has appointed Patrick Turek as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Turek will lead franchise development, real estate, design, and construction, with a focus on strategic, profitable expansion.

Turek brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate and franchise development across high-growth restaurant brands. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Development at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, where he led expansion across the U.S. and Canada and played a key role in accelerating the brand's development pipeline. Prior to that, he held development and real estate leadership roles at Panera Bread.

The brand is also expanding its marketing leadership team to support innovation, digital engagement, and long-term brand growth.

Tim Hackbardt has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer to lead brand marketing and innovation. Hackbardt has been working closely with the team in recent months to help shape a strong product innovation pipeline, bringing a strategic approach to menu development and brand storytelling. His focus is on how new offerings are brought to market, ensuring they reflect evolving consumer preferences while building on the flavors and quality that define the Playa Bowls experience.

Hackbardt brings more than 30 years of marketing leadership experience across multi-unit restaurant brands, with a track record of driving brand revitalization, menu innovation, and sustained sales growth. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles with brands including Del Taco, Inspire Brands, and BJ's Restaurants, where he led integrated marketing strategies, digital transformation, and high-impact product innovation.

Mark Foulds has also been named Vice President of Digital Marketing and will lead digital, loyalty, and performance marketing strategies, elevating how the brand connects with guests and drives traffic across shops nationwide. Foulds brings extensive experience in digital marketing, loyalty, and global brand strategy, with a background spanning leadership roles at Inspire Brands and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

Founder Abby Taylor will continue to guide and shape the brand's creative direction as Chief Creative Officer, focusing on the elements that have defined Playa Bowls since day one. As the creative force behind the brand, Taylor remains closely involved in everything from product and visual identity to the in-shop experience, ensuring the brand continues to evolve while staying rooted in the energy and authenticity that set it apart.

"Playa Bowls is a brand that consumers feel a real connection to, from our acai bowls packed with beneficial ingredients to the vibe in our shops, there's nothing quite like it, and as we continue to grow, our focus is to protect the brand and leverage our scale," said John Cappasola, CEO of Playa Bowls. "Beyond supporting our growth and franchise owners, this team brings an experienced perspective that will strengthen how we develop shops, evolve our systems and processes, and continue building a brand that resonates in every market we enter."

With this leadership team in place, Playa Bowls continues to build momentum across its development pipeline and is on track to surpass 400 shops nationwide in May. The brand is growing with new franchise owners and existing operators expanding their portfolios, entering new markets, and bringing the Playa Bowls experience to more communities across the country.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook for the latest news.

To learn more about Playa Bowls and its franchising opportunities, visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into almost 400 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including No. 7 on the 2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, placement on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and recognition as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

SOURCE Playa Bowls