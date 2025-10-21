Playa Bowls Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Canada to Launch Its International Expansion

Leading Superfruit Bowl Brand Brings its High-Growth, Fan-Favorite Acai Concept to Canada Following Surging Domestic Success

BELMAR, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop with nearly 350 U.S. locations, has announced a master franchise agreement with Eat Up Canada Inc. to expand the brand across North America. Known for partnering with high-growth U.S. restaurant concepts, Eat Up Canada Inc. marks Playa Bowls' first international development deal and includes plans to open more than 160 shops nationwide.

"Playa Bowls is in a fast-growing category with tremendous momentum, and this agreement marks a major step in our strategy to introduce our great-tasting menu full of health conscious options to new markets," said John Cappasola, CEO of Playa Bowls. "George Heos and Alex Gerzon are exactly the kind of experienced operators we look to partner with; they are proven brand stewards and developers with deep expertise in scaling successful restaurant concepts. From building a 50-unit Firehouse Subs portfolio to spearheading other emerging brands' entrances into Canada, George and Alex bring the operational excellence, local insights, and passion for growth that align with our values and vision for Playa Bowls' continued expansion."

After decades of restaurant industry experience with brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Boston Pizza, and Recipe, George Heos and Alex Gerzon, the founders behind Eat Up Canada, successfully built a 50-unit Firehouse Subs portfolio in Canada. In the brief time since founding the current business two years ago, they've scaled Pokeworks to 8 Canadian locations and also developed the MightyBird fast casual concept. With deep expertise in franchise development, real estate, operations, supply chain and marketing, Eat Up Canada is uniquely positioned to support rapid expansion of Playa Bowls throughout Canada.

"Playa Bowls is exactly the kind of high-growth, high-potential brand we look for," said George Heos, Co-Founder of Eat Up Canada, Inc. "Our team specializes in introducing standout U.S. restaurant concepts to the Canadian market, and Playa Bowls fits that profile perfectly with their proven unit economics and a passionate following. Bringing a leading superfruit bowl brand into our portfolio allows us to tap into the demand for better-for-you dining at a time when consumers are more health-conscious than ever."

"From the moment we experienced Playa Bowls, we were impressed by the quality of their product, the strength of their design, and the simplicity and scalability of their operational model," said Alex Gerzon, Co-Founder of Eat Up Canada, Inc. "We believe Playa Bowls is perfectly positioned for the Canadian market, and we're excited to bring its vibrant energy and community-focused experience to neighborhoods across Canada."

Earlier this year, Playa Bowls celebrated its 300th location in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood and has maintained a steady pace of domestic growth with dozens of additional shops debuting in the first three quarters of 2025. With more than 350 units currently in development across the U.S., Playa Bowls is on track to open 90-plus new shops before the end of the year.

The agreement with Eat Up Canada represents a major milestone for Playa Bowls as it continues to build momentum both nationally and internationally for its fresh, vibrant concept. As the brand continues to enter new domestic markets in states like New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas, Maine, Arizona, and California, Canada marks the next step in bringing Playa Bowls' signature tropical escape to more guests around the world.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram for the latest news.

To learn more about Playa Bowls and its franchising opportunities, visit franchise.playabowls.com/ .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 27 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

About Eat Up Canada Inc.

Eat Up Canada Inc. is a leading multi-brand restaurant development company dedicated to bringing innovative and category-defining food concepts to Canadian consumers. Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience in franchising, real estate, and brand building, Eat Up Canada partners with high-growth U.S. restaurant brands to strategically launch, scale, and operate them across Canada. With a proven track record of successfully introducing emerging concepts to new markets, Eat Up Canada focuses on thoughtful market development, exceptional operational execution, and long-term brand growth. The company's portfolio includes several fast-growing concepts across multiple segments, making it one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking restaurant development groups in the country.

SOURCE Playa Bowls