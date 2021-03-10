Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Announce New Boutique All-Inclusive Resort In Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Play will add The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen to its leading roster of managed all-inclusive resorts. Tweet this

Playa will add The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, formerly Live Aqua Playa del Carmen, to its leading roster of managed all-inclusive resorts. Owned by FibraHotel (BMV: FIHO 12), the first real estate investment trust specializing in hotels in Mexico, The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen represents the company's first hotel under the Tapestry Collection brand and its first property operated by Playa. The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen to Tapestry Collection and to our growing portfolio of Hilton's all-inclusive resorts," said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "As we continue to expand the brand to more international locations, this marks a particularly exciting moment, as we will soon be able to offer guests a new option when planning their next resort getaway. We look forward to showing more travelers the unique and vibrant flair that our Tapestry Collection hotels are known for, with the tropical beauty of Playa del Carmen as the backdrop."

Slated to open May 2021, The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen offers 60 guestrooms distributed in a four-story building, a restaurant, sushi bar, rooftop pool and bar, spa and fitness center. The boutique resort is located just minutes from the beach on Playa del Carmen's famed Fifth Avenue known for its small-town charm plus high-end restaurants, luxury boutiques and well-recognized resorts.

"There is a seismic shift occurring throughout the hospitality industry as consumers look to brands they trust and private owners position investments for the coming post-pandemic boom in travel," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "At Playa, our competitive edge combines trusted legendary hospitality brands, such as Hilton, with our unmatched all-inclusive resort expertise and experience. The results, both in guest experience and ownership returns, are unrivaled in the all-inclusive sector."

More information on The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be released soon on PlayaResorts.com. For more information on Tapestry Collection by Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry.



About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 45 original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, and encourages guests to explore the local destination. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton's upscale collection brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and connect with Tapestry Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and owns one additional property in Mexico.

