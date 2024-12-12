PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NOW TAKING BOOKINGS FOR NEWLY TRANSFORMED WYNDHAM ALLTRA PUNTA CANA

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana—brand's second all-inclusive in the Dominican—to open April 1, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (Playa), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean today announced reservations are officially open for Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, its newest managed all-inclusive property, for stays beginning April 1, 2025.

Nestled among the palm-fringed shores of Uvero Alto Beach, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana will provide the ultimate escape for families and couples seeking the perfect tropical getaway. Just an hour from Punta Cana's airport, the all-inclusive resort will feature 620 suites, including options with private swim-out pools, furnished balconies, and spacious family-sized suites. Guests can unwind by the pool, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, or stay active at the world-class fitness center. With over 20 food and beverage venues, daily performances, themed evenings, and a new water park, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana promises an unforgettable experience with endless opportunities for relaxation and fun—all complemented by unlimited Wi-Fi and fully stocked minibars.

"The all-inclusive market in the Dominican Republic continues to thrive, and we are delighted to deepen our partnership with Wyndham in this vibrant region. Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana marks our second third-party managed property under the Wyndham Alltra brand in the Dominican Republic," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "With its distinctive local concept and design, this hotel will deliver a truly unique experience for our guests, setting a new benchmark in Punta Cana and the Caribbean."

A Caribbean Gem Transformed

Formerly Jewel Punta Cana, the all-new Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana has been meticulously transformed through an extensive renovation to join the Wyndham Alltra brand, a collaboration with Playa Hotels & Resorts that redefines the upper midscale all-inclusive experience.

Located in the heart of Punta Cana, this brand-new property combines timeless architectural elegance with modern comforts, creating a sanctuary of relaxation and sophistication. As the first Wyndham Alltra property in the Punta Cana region and the second in the Dominican Republic, the resort offers guests an extraordinary escape marked by elevated design and unrivaled hospitality.

Guests will be captivated by the resort's tropical colonial-inspired design, which seamlessly weaves history and modernity into every detail. From the moment they step onto the property, visitors are immersed in a narrative that celebrates the Caribbean's rich heritage, brought to life through beautifully upgraded spaces and thoughtfully designed interiors.

All-Inclusive Experiences for All

Accommodations at Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana cater to families and couples alike, with rooms designed to evoke warmth and serenity. From spacious suites with private swim-out options to cozy family-friendly spaces, every room has been crafted with comfort and relaxation in mind.

Culinary delights abound with nine fully renovated food and beverage outlets, each offering unique flavors and ambiance and included in guests' stays. Guests can savor fresh seafood at Costa Azul, indulge in Italian classics at the Santo Domingo Plaza-inspired Bella, or enjoy diverse cuisines at the Ventanas buffet. Additional highlights include a coffee bar, sports bar, pan-Asian restaurant, and more—ensuring there's something for every palate.

The resort also boasts a luxurious Aura Spa featuring 12 fully renovated treatment rooms, including three double and nine single rooms. This serene retreat complements the hotel's overarching concept, providing an idyllic space for relaxation and rejuvenation. In addition to one of the country's largest freeform swimming pools, Camp Alltra with a playground and pool for kids 3-12, for added excitement, a brand-new water park is underway, offering endless fun for all ages.

Take Advantage of Grand Opening Rates

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana embodies the perfect balance of authenticity, elegance, and modern amenities, ensuring guests enjoy an unparalleled experience in one of the world's most sought-after destinations. For a limited time only, experience Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana at rates as low as $125 per person per night. For more information or to book your all-inclusive stay, visit alltrabyplaya.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC