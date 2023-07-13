Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 03, 2023, with a conference call planned for Friday, August 04, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

The elite entry number is 5071660.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on August 04, 2023. This replay will run through August 11, 2023. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following elite entry number: 7836389. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 26 resorts (9,756 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

