Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Provides Update Following Hurricane Beryl

Jul 09, 2024, 16:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") announced today that following a preliminary assessment, the Company's resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico did not sustain significant damage from Hurricane Beryl. All of the Company's resorts are currently open, operational and welcoming our arriving guests.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 25 resorts (9,127 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

