PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS SET TO DEBUT KIMPTON TRES RIOS, THE BRAND'S FIRST EVER ALL-INCLUSIVE RESORT IN MEXICO

Kimpton Tres Rios is now open for early 2025 reservations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (Playa), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean today announced reservations are officially open for Kimpton Tres Rios, its newest managed all-inclusive property, for stays in early 2025. Kimpton Tres Rios marks an important first for the Kimpton brand, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts luxury and lifestyle portfolio, as the first all-inclusive resort for the renowned boutique luxury brand.

Set on a white sand beach in Mexico's stunning Riviera Maya, Kimpton Tres Rios invites guests of all ages to experience a blend of luxury and nature alongside world-class amenities, robust dining options, and elevated programming. Surrounded by lush mangroves, the resort has undergone a significant transformation since early 2023, to meet the high standards of both IHG and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

"Kimpton Tres Rios redefines the luxury experience in the Riviera Maya, offering guests an all-inclusive retreat where every detail has been carefully designed to provide tranquility, comfort, and an intimate connection with nature," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "It has been an honor to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring this first ever Kimpton all-inclusive property to life. The result is a true benchmark in high-end hospitality."

The resort's sprawling grounds cover 326 acres and feature three distinct ecosystems: jungle, mangrove forests, and coastal dunes, which make up its remarkable nature park. Named after its three winding freshwater rivers, the park is a sanctuary for over 90 animal species and 120 plant species. Guests can explore hidden cenotes, a native plant nursery, and scenic ecological trails—all within the resort's expansive and lush grounds.

In keeping with Kimpton's reputation for creative dining concepts, Kimpton Tres Rios boasts seven diverse restaurants including Kotori, an exotic culinary journey highlighting a fusion of Asian flavors and Sabina, a modern bohemian twist on traditional Mexican cuisine that features a vibrant mural capturing the region's biodiversity, created by acclaimed Oaxacan muralists Raúl Prieto and Bouler. Additionally, the resort features five premium bars and lounges, each designed to offer a distinct and inviting ambiance, all included in guests' stays.

The resort's 355 accommodations range in size and view with over 20 categories including tranquil adults-only suites and ocean view swim-out suites with direct access to a plunge pool from the balcony. Each newly designed room and suite is modern and refined with elegant furnishings that exude serenity and draw inspiration from the local surroundings and culture. Guests can expect inclusions such as complimentary Wi-Fi, fully stocked minibars and 24-hour room service, ensuring a seamless and indulgent stay.

Kimpton Tres Rios is thoughtfully designed to cater to all guest preferences through a diverse selection of amenities. Four swimming pools, a range of ecological adventures, wellness programs, kids' activities, and watersports are just the beginning. The indigenous-inspired Kej Spa offers authentic treatments, including the traditional Temazcal ritual, while the state-of-the-art fitness center provides yoga classes and other fitness programs for a holistic and balanced experience.

"We're thrilled to be getting closer to the opening of Kimpton's first all-inclusive resort, a special milestone for our pioneering brand," said Leanne Harwood, SVP, Managing Director for Luxury & Lifestyle Americas as IHG Hotels & Resorts. "With our partners at Playa Hotels & Resorts, we know Kimpton Tres Rios will become a true oasis in the vibrant Riviera Maya and offer an array of expansive experiences for all who stay."

With enriching cultural programs, exceptional heartfelt service, and all-inclusive ease, this first-of-its-kind resort promises to unlock a new level of aspirational vacationing among those sophisticated travelers seeking memorable experiences. Guests who book their stay now can take advantage of a special Grand Opening rate starting at $249 per person, per night. Visit KimptonTresRios.com to book and for more information or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, the San Francisco-born brand now operates more than 75 hotels and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal. For more information, visit www.kimptonhotels.com.

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC