Playable and iStock by Getty Images Partner to Launch Stock Video Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Playable, the leader in video email marketing, in partnership with iStock by Getty Images, a leading global source of visual content for small and mid-sized businesses, today launched a collection including millions of royalty-free stock videos for marketers to add to their email marketing campaigns.

"Marketers send over 100 billion permission-based emails every single day, because email delivers the highest return-on-investment of any marketing channel," said Bob Hitching, CEO at Playable. "Our stock video library now allows marketers to supercharge the engagement and ROI of those emails by adding and customizing video content from iStock by Getty Images."

The stock video library is available for immediate use at istock.playable.video. Marketers search for the perfect video, pay the license fee, and use Playable's AI-powered video editor to customize the video for their specific marketing objectives. The video is added to an email campaign that is delivered in the normal way using email services provided by Mailchimp, Salesforce, Oracle, Adobe, Campaign Monitor, and dozens of others. Playable's patented technology uniquely delivers the video in high-quality so that it plays automatically within the inbox for over 98% of email recipients, increasing click-through rates and post-click conversion by up to 500%.

Playable is the leader in video email marketing. Marketers use Playable to add high quality videos to their email campaigns, to increase click-through rates and downstream engagement.

Playable works with all leading email and marketing technology companies including Mailchimp, Salesforce, Oracle Bronto, Adobe Campaign, Campaign Monitor, and dozens more.

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 375 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 310,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit press.gettyimages.com, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world's best imagery.

