PlayAPI attracts top-Industry talent to execute strategic objective of delivering the best innovative analytics tools to independent game developers and the eSports industry

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Owen, Founder of PlayAPI, announced the appointments of Tony Karrer of TechEmpower and Jay Powell of The Powell Group to execute PlayAPI's strategy of developing best in class analytical tools to the independent game developer community. In addition, the full-time appointment of Hourglass Technologies Nicholas Longano and Michael Lapinski PhD, plus Brian Anderson in the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), will guide development of digital marketing and media strategy.

PlayAPI is a innovative technology Company focused on aggregating data across platforms and publishers, started by eSports visionary Ted Owen. Ted, regarded as the father of eSports, ran the first major eSports league and gaming social network for over a decade.

"These appointments validate the confidence of leading industry players in the PlayAPI business plan and enable our business to focus on execution of our strategy to put relevant, best-in-class analytical tools into the hands of independent games developers," said Ted Owen.

Tony Karrer will function as CTO of PlayAPI. The Powell Group will identify and focus on the exact needs of the independent software development community and refine the development of the PlayAPI SDK. The initial version is anticipated to rollout late summer 2018.

Nicholas Longano's achievements include his most acclaimed entrepreneurial endeavor, Massive Incorporated, where as President and CMO he built the first video game advertising network. Longano is a video game veteran and has served in several executive roles at Vivendi Universal Games, which published worldwide franchises including World of Warcraft, Diablo, Starcraft, Half Life, and Counter Strike.

Dr. Michael Lapinski is a serial technologist whose 20-year career in technology spans distributed software systems, wearables, hardware, and user centered product design. Michael has held various technology leadership roles for companies including IBM Research, GE Global Research, the MIT Media Lab (still affiliated), and Samsung where Michael led UX research.

Brian Anderson is a digital marketing entrepreneur. He founded 3 successful Pre-IPO Digital companies, which generated over $150 Million in Shareholder Value at acquisition and exit. Brian holds two United States and International Patents for technology inventions related to CRM and audience measurement technology.

