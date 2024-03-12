Playback Health Announces Transformative 3-Year Partnership with Northwell Health and Launches AI-driven Clinical Documentation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playback Health, a leading healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce a strategic three-year partnership with Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York state. This collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery by combining Playback Health's innovative clinical communications platform with Northwell Health's commitment to providing exceptional patient care.

Playback Health is proud to introduce its latest AI-powered clinical documentation feature, Notes, as part of this partnership. Notes transforms patient conversations and audio into EMR-ready clinical notes, streamlining the documentation process and unlocking clinical efficiencies that save up to three hours daily.

A Game-Changer in Clinical Documentation

Playback Health's Notes leverages AI to transform how healthcare providers capture, manage, and share clinical information. The features of Notes include:

Time Savings: With Notes, providers can save up to three hours per day on clinical documentation, allowing them to redirect their focus toward patient care and improving overall workflow efficiency.

Precision and Accuracy: The AI-driven feature enhances the accuracy of clinical documentation, reducing errors and ensuring a more comprehensive and reliable patient record.

Adaptability: Notes adapts to various medical specialties, ensuring that healthcare providers across diverse disciplines benefit from its capabilities.

Celebrating a Strategic Partnership

The collaboration between Playback Health and Northwell Health goes back to 2019 when Northwell partnered with Playback to make the care experience more straightforward, effective, and efficient by connecting clinicians, patients, and patients' families to the point of care via Playback Health's clinical communication platform. The new deal will continue to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance outcomes.

"Northwell Health has long been a champion of digital health and care innovation, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together," said Gregory Odland, CEO and co-founder of Playback Health. "The introduction of Notes underscores our dedication to developing solutions that make a tangible impact on clinicians' daily lives, empowering them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks."

About Playback Health

Playback Health is an AI software technology company dedicated to transforming the patient and provider experience. Focusing on clinical documentation and communication, our generative AI tools help address physician burnout, reduce errors, and save valuable time. Playback Health is deeply integrated into EMR and health systems, supercharging patient experience and driving HCAHPS and star ratings up across all departments and specialties. To learn more, visit www.playbackhealth.com and follow us on Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

