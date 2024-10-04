Playback Management Announces K2: Kimber & Kendall Release Debut Single

DALLAS and Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2, led by the young sister duo Kimber and Kendall, is thrilled to announce the release of their debut single, "Sorry I'm Busy" on October 4th, 2024. This track will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

"Sorry I'm Busy" is an upbeat, song that captures the lives of Kimber (12) and Kendall (11) as they navigate their busy schedules filled with academics, sports, and music. The song relates to the experiences of young individuals who juggle multiple responsibilities, resonating with anyone who knows the challenges of balancing their passions and commitments. It serves as a powerful reminder that being busy doesn't mean sacrificing what you love.

The debut of K2 marks the launch of K2 Productions, their self-driven platform aimed at showcasing fresh, young talent. With their unique sound and thoughtful lyrics, K2 Productions aims to bring a new voice to the pop music scene, empowering young musicians to take control of their own creative vision.

"We are excited to take our first steps into pop music," said Kimber on behalf of K2. "We believe in nurturing our songs and providing them with a platform that supports our creative vision. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be an exciting journey into the music world."

New fans of Kimber and Kendall can also look forward to the release of two more singles later this year. The duo will be dropping "Wildflower" on November 15th, 2024, a track that explores growth and self-discovery. Followed by the creative cover of Kelly Clarkson's, "Since You've Been Gone," set for release on December 27th, 2024. Both releases will build on the momentum of their debut, showcasing their evolving sound and musical versatility.

For more information, to request an interview, or to receive promotional materials about Kimber and Kendall, please contact Lucas White

About K2 Productions:

Founded by Kimber and Kendall, K2 Productions is a pop music label and publishing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The label is dedicated to empowering young musicians with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry while retaining full control over their artistic and commercial outputs. K2 aims to support young talent by creating a platform that values creativity, authenticity, and independence.

