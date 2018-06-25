PlayBlock will activate billions of blockchain users with entertainment content

The blockchain industry grows relentlessly, whereas users are in need of entertainment content to activate them

The overall market of digital currency worldwide has exceeded 300 billion U.S. dollars. There are approximately 24 million Bitcoin wallet addresses and 32 million Ethereum wallet addresses. According to the statistics disclosed by "WeAre Social" and "Hootsuite" in 2017, the number of Internet users worldwide has exceeded 4 billion. Due to imperfect technology and ecosystem, there are limited blockchain products developed. The only trading experience of most currency holders is coin trade. The penetration rate of blockchain users is constrained at 0.5%.

On the one hand, users need to be activated with popular entertainment content such as blockchain games, and on the other hand, games require the blockchain technology to ensure users' experience, which provides opportunities for developers with technical and ecological support.

Having noticed the large demands, PlayBlock launched a developer community and an entertainment content incubatation platform based on blockchain technology and a large distributed network engine, offering support from four aspects (underlying technologies, development tools, product capabilities, and development team) that will help to interweave blockchain with entertainment content and draw out the market growth.

Enchancing the combination of entertainment content and blockchain in 4 aspects

Underlying Technologies

Based on the latest scientific research on the blockchain consensus of the Tsinghua University distributed system, PlayBlock has improved the BFT algorithm and introduced a new generation of cutting-edge entertainment content with public blockchain. With this chain, the number of nodes that can participate in reaching consensus simultaneously is up to more than 10,000. The new technlogy offers mathematically-proven advanced features in security, efficiency and scalability. PlayBlock is also working with top domestic and overseas education institutions to further study the underlying technologies.

Development Tools

PlayBlock also provides developers with a high-performance open network application engine, which is the only development tool at present that can deploy blockchain servers with one click. It includes various service development middleware and client cross-platform plug-ins of online game-like applications, including identity authentication, data security, distributed data storage, etc.

Development Team

PlayBlock was co-founded by He Xiaoxing and Han Wei, who were the product director and technical director of "QQ Dance" respectively. The key members include Zhang Peng, a blockchain technical expert and Zhang Zhiwei, a senior encryption algorithm expert. In addition, many members of the team are from Tsinghua University and Peking University. They have been working closely with the academic teams of universities. The team has experience with more than ten years in blockchain and game technology and has developed games with tens of millions of DAUs.

Product Capabilities

The core team can aid developers in product design, technology development, and performance optimization, and also help them incubate quality products. In terms of product capabilities, taking the DApp "PlayBlock" as an example, it can provide users with services like bitcoin mining, soccer match forecasting, quizzes and so on. With promotion during the 2018 World Cup, it is expected to receive a significant increase of users of the product and the platform.

Before the rise of the blockchain, the Internet and mobile networks underwent three major process stages: technology, application, and in-depth application. Early communication applications such as emails massively increased the number of Interssnet user, while the following entertainment content such as games and online videos further expanded the user scale and maximized the business value.

It is foreseen that Blockchain technology will undergo a similar process. The entertainment content-based public blockchain created by PlayBlock will also bring explosive growth to the blockchain with its content incubations.

