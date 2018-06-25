Playboy Condoms Global License Acquired by Industry Leader TNR, Setting the Stage for Product Expansion in the U.S. and Europe

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner directly with Playboy and are confident that the power of the Playboy brand combined with TNR's superior expertise in this category will create new and expanded opportunities with distribution partners, retail partners and customers all over the world," says TNR's CEO Mr. Amorn Dararattanaroj.

TNR has been the manufacturer of Playboy Condoms since the product line's inception in 2010 under partnership with United Medical Devices, LLC, the former licensee responsible for putting Playboy Condoms on the map as a significant player in the market, securing up to 60% market share by volume in select retailers, as well as spreading its presence in over 100 countries. More than 100 million condoms have been distributed throughout the world since the inception of the license.

TNR has a well-established and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thailand with top-line equipment, quality standards and procedures, and is registered with health agencies across the globe including the FDA, CE, and Health Canada. TNR has become a leader in the industry by focusing on the health and safety of the consumer by being the first to reduce Nitrosamines, a chemical that becomes a carcinogen at high levels of exposure, to undetectable levels in its entire product range.

Playboy, an iconic lifestyle brand for over 60 years, is one of the most recognized and popular consumer brands in the world, enjoying 97% unaided global brand awareness. Through licensing agreements, the Playboy brand appears on a wide range of consumer products in more than 180 countries, selling more than $1.5 Billion worth of goods annually, and includes retail stores and entertainment venues on three continents. For more information about Playboy Enterprises, please visit Playboy.com.

The deal announced today is expected to produce innovative new products which will drive expansion into the United States and across Europe, where Playboy Condoms are already one of the most popular brands. In addition to the release of new products, the launch will benefit from a marketing campaign #RespectYourPartner that promises to foster healthy relationships and safe intimacy.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playboy-condoms-global-license-acquired-by-industry-leader-tnr-setting-the-stage-for-product-expansion-in-the-us-and-europe-300671570.html

SOURCE TNR

Related Links

https://www.playboy.com

