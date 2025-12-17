PLAYBOY ENERGY DRINK TO FUEL PERFORMANCE, PLEASURE & PASSION FOR GEN Z

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Brands has partnered with Playboy, one of the most recognizable brands in the world, to introduce a new line of flavorful energy drinks designed to inspire the next generation of energy drink consumers. PLAYBOY ENERGY DRINK is a better-for-you beverage featuring the iconic Playboy Rabbit Head branding and bold flavor profiles that cater to the lifestyle of Gen Z's tastemakers and dreamers.

The beverage line is specifically positioned for the "Next Gen" energy drinker who seeks a brand that stands apart from what their parents drink, while embracing all consumers with its flavors and function.

Playboy Energy Drink delivers 200mg of caffeine, Vitamin B-Complex and L-Carnitine with just 30 calories for improved performance, enhanced mental and physical wellbeing and uncompromising great taste.

"Playboy is an iconic symbol of fashion and pop culture," said Lori Cowley, Director of Product Development at Playboy. "Playboy Energy pairs vibrant packaging with a performance blend made to inspire and energize the next generation of creators and tastemakers."

"We wanted Playboy Energy to be both functional and flavorful, fueling performance for work and play," said Raz Inserra, Director of Marketing at Fire Brands.

Playboy Energy Drink is available in 5 lightly sparkling, delicious flavors: Sexy Peaches (Peach Mango), Razz Bunny (Blue Raspberry), Lovely Melons (Watermelon), Naughty Berry (Wild Berry) and Tropic Passion (Pineapple).

The product will launch this year in specialty, small and large format retailers, select hospitality and can be found online at Amazon.com

ABOUT FIRE BRANDS

Fire Brands develops, distributes, and markets innovative beverages. With its focus on Flavor First, Fire Brands is dedicated to delivering uncompromising great taste to American consumers and retailers. Fire Brands partnerships include CAA on PLAYBOY Energy, Impact Confections on WARHEADS® Soda, Mars Wrigley on SKITTLES™ Drinks, SNICKERS™, TWIX™ and MILKY WAY™ Chocolate Milks, Kraft Hienz on KOOL-AID® Soda, Perfetti Van Melle on AIRHEADS® Soda and More.

For more information about Fire Brands, please visit www.firebrandsus.com.

