Playboy Introduces "CBD By Playboy," Designed To Enhance Intimacy And Help Close The "Orgasm Gap"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Playboy launched "CBD by Playboy," a high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD-based product line specially designed to enhance intimacy and sexual pleasure. The line is being introduced with three products: an arousal spray, an intimacy gel and a bath bomb, and is available at PleasureForAll.com. These new products expand Playboy's existing line of sexual wellness consumer products, which along with a three-part education course announced today, are a natural evolution for a brand that has led the cultural conversation on sex and pleasure for decades.

The new products from Playboy were designed to help address the "orgasm gap" -- the phenomenon covered in Playboy's reporting and in recent independent scientific research that 85% of men climaxed the last time they had sex compared to just 64% of women, and that 95% of heterosexual men in the U.S. reported they usually or always orgasmed during sex, compared to just 65% of heterosexual women.

A three-part education course was developed in partnership between women's health start-up Allbodies and Playboy to provide further access for all people to learn about the biology behind orgasms, build confidence communicating about pleasure and learn techniques for individual and partner arousal and pleasure. The classes will feature sex educators Myisha Battle, Jimanekia Eborn, and Sonalee Rashatwar and Allbodies co-founder Lauren Bille and Penda N'diaye as hosts. Free registration is open now at PleasureForAll.com.

"Our ambition at Playboy is to help everybody and every body explore and pursue pleasure. While Playboy helped usher in the first sexual revolution, there's more work to do to ensure all can access pleasure. We know women in particular experience orgasm less frequently than their male sexual partners," said Anita Little, Playboy Sex & Culture Editor. "The launch of our new CBD by Playboy line, and our larger assortment of Sexual Wellness products, are part of our continued effort to help close the orgasm gap. Our aim is to provide everyone with the knowledge -- and now also the sexual wellness products they need -- to have the most fulfilling sexual experiences possible."

Allbodies Founder & CEO Lauren Bille added, "We're excited for Playboy's new venture, CBD by Playboy, and are proud to partner with the most iconic pleasure and lifestyle brand around. Allbodies has always been focused on helping people find more freedom, power and fun with their body through education, which aligns perfectly with Playboy's new products and this series. Who doesn't want more orgasms?"

With warming and arousing sensations as well as relaxing effects, CBD by Playboy products are meant to awaken the senses and create more sensual experiences.

Playboy's CBD-based Intimacy Gel is perfect for couples or individuals looking to enhance their intimate encounters. It uses Broad-Spectrum Water Soluble CBD Powder, designed for maximum absorption and bioavailability. Other ingredients to round out the experience include Maca Root and Horny Goat Weed.

and Horny Goat Weed. Designed for the female consumer, the CBD-based Arousal Spray creates a pleasurable warming and arousing sensation to heighten your play. It awakens the senses when applied before intimacy. It contains Broad-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil and other ingredients including Kava Kava and Vitamin B3. A light natural vanilla scent and flavor, matching the Intimacy Gel, ensures the spray will support the indulgence of any pleasures.

Finally, the CBD-based Bath Bomb is a sensual way to wind down after a long day or set the mood for intimacy, including pleasant aromas and gentle effervescence. It uses Broad-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil along with a blend of relaxing essential oils and rose petals.

CBD by Playboy expands Playboy's existing line of popular Condoms and Lubricants (www.PlayboyCondoms.com).

In addition to offering CBD by Playboy, PleasureForAll.com is a hub for sexual wellness conversation and education, including original reporting and content from Playboy, related features and articles, and advice from Playboy Advisors. The new online destination will also carry a limited-time collection of Playboy's new Pleasure for All apparel and accessories. Playboy reaches millions of people every day with its products and services and is now one step closer to serving its audiences a true path to experience Pleasure for All.

