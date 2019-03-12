Playboy Partners With Circle Exhibits To Celebrate 65 Years Of Advocating For Social And Sexual Freedom In Los Angeles Exhibition Pop-up

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playboy Enterprises and Circle Exhibits today announce the opening of Freedom Is Key: A Playboy Exhibition, an immersive exhibition experience that taps into the iconic brand's vast archives, giving audiences a closer look at how Playboy has served as a force for social progress and an advocate for free speech, civil rights, and gender equality for six and a half decades. The pop-up exhibit, curated for a PG audience, is now open to the public at the newly renovated Beverly Center and will run through May 26. Tickets are limited and on sale now.

The Los Angeles-based exhibition presents rare and never-before seen images and artifacts from the brand's history of political and cultural impact – including Playboy's profiles of such luminaries as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and George Lincoln Rockwell; highlights from the Playboy Clubs and the civil rights movement; showcases of its role in helping launch the careers of legendary artists and musicians; and looks back on the evolution of the iconic Playboy Bunny, the cheeky Playboy cartoons and a timeline of 65 years of boundary-pushing magazine covers.

"Our team of archivists have worked closely with Circle Exhibits to create a powerful and informative look into Playboy's first 65 years," said Jared Dougherty, President, Licensing and Joint Ventures at Playboy Enterprises. "We think audiences are not only going to have fun, but we hope they'll walk away with a new appreciation for the role Playboy has played in so many important cultural moments over the years."

Exhibition attendees are invited to capture their visits through fun, interactive photo ops, including the chance to stand on the Playboy Club stage, sit behind the desk of the Playboy editors, and pose for the cover of the magazine itself.

"We knew Playboy, with its place in the cultural zeitgeist as a catalyst for social change and as such an important cultural channel for the world, would be perfect for an experiential exhibit," said Joel Weinshanker, President of Circle Exhibits. "But, it wasn't until we began working with the company and its archivists, did we see how powerful a story we could bring to life for fans."

Freedom Is Key: A Playboy Exhibition will be open to all ages daily during regular Beverly Center mall hours. Tickets are limited and on sale now for $15 per person. To purchase tickets or learn more about the exhibition, fans may visit www.playboyexhibition.com.

Freedom Is Key: A Playboy Exhibition is a partnership between Playboy Enterprises and Circle Exhibits, a leading organizer and promoter of dynamic exhibitions and attractions featuring some of the largest names in sports and entertainment. Past Circle Exhibits projects include presentations on Muhammad Ali and Elvis Presley. Tickets for Freedom Is Key: A Playboy Exhibition are available now at www.playboyexhibition.com.

Playboy, one of the most iconic brands in history, today reaches a global audience through its content, events & experiences and consumer products. Six and a half decades later, what began as a smart, sophisticated and playful men's magazine has evolved into a global media and lifestyle brand with a media presence in more than 27 countries; food, beverage and gaming experiences; and more than $1.5 billion in annual retail sales of Playboy consumer products in 180 countries. The brand has a breadth of consumer touch-points ranging from digital content, print, film and television, location-based events and an unparalleled global retail presence.

