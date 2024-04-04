Playboy Spirits' PLAY HARD Vodka Seltzer Expands to Illinois and Announces Partnership with the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAY HARD, a new line of premium vodka seltzers combining sophisticated flavors and the iconic Playboy brand, is excited to announce its expansion to the Illinois market. PLAY HARD, Playboy Spirits' entry into the global ready-to-drink (RTD) market, connects with Playboy's fashion-forward Gen Z and Millennial following. PLAY HARD prominently features an original pop art "Bunny Head" on its 12-ounce slim cans, with plans for other notable art-inspired graphics to be featured on subsequent releases. Crafted with gluten-free vodka, sparkling water and all-natural flavors, PLAY HARD is a standout product with a playful spirit.

"The RTD market has experienced explosive growth over the last few years, becoming one of the largest categories in the alcohol beverage space. We believe there is room for a much better product in terms of the quality of the ingredients and sophistication of the flavors," said Marc Bushala, CEO of Playboy Spirits and Spirits Investment Partners (SIP). "The PLAY HARD brand is a celebration of being cheeky and spontaneous, a tribute to the occasions when people will enjoy this product."

Drawing inspiration from Playboy's rich archival collection that included rare artwork from some of the most important 20th century artists, PLAY HARD elegantly combines best-in-class flavor profile and packaging. Each 12-ounce slim can has only 3g of carbs, 110 calories, all-natural ingredients and 4.5% ABV. The inaugural release includes Mango Dragon Fruit, Grapefruit Yuzu, Pineapple Passion Fruit, and Apple Prickly Pear.

Playboy Spirits is a joint venture between SIP, a Chicago-based beverage innovator, and Playboy, which was founded in Chicago and headquartered in the city for many years. The original Playboy Mansion located in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood was a cultural hub, attracting celebrities, intellectuals, and artists from around the world. The launch of PLAY HARD in Illinois marks a significant milestone as it returns to Playboy's iconic roots. Drawing inspiration from the legacy brand, PLAY HARD celebrates creativity and individuality with its bold flavors and branding featuring original pop art.

PLAY HARD Named the Official RTD Sponsor of the Chicago White Sox

PLAY HARD has reached a new multiyear partnership agreement with the Chicago White Sox, naming the vibrant, new Chicago-based vodka seltzer brand the new official RTD sponsor of the White Sox. As part of the partnership, PLAY HARD will receive prominent brand exposure at Guaranteed Rate Field through in-stadium video boards and TV-visible signage. PLAY HARD will also be featured on the White Sox social media platforms throughout the season.

"We're thrilled to announce our multiyear partnership with PLAY HARD as the official ready-to-drink sponsor of the Chicago White Sox," explains George McDoniel, White Sox senior director of corporate partnerships and sales. "The demand for RTD vodka seltzers is exploding amongst baseball fans. PLAY HARD is an exciting new brand with iconic Chicago roots that will bring a vibrant gameday energy and atmosphere to the ballpark that makes baseball such a beloved pastime in this city."

Reaching over 21 million people in its marketing territory, the Chicago White Sox stands out as one of the nation's most beloved Major League Baseball teams. PLAY HARD's partnership with the White Sox marks a significant milestone, celebrating Playboy's historic roots in Chicago, PLAY HARD's launch in Illinois and the spirit of baseball.

"Partnering with the Chicago White Sox offers a truly legendary opportunity to unite two iconic homegrown brands, Playboy and the White Sox. It's very exciting for a Chicago-based company like ours. The spirited atmosphere at the stadium, coupled with the community's palpable energy, perfectly embodies the essence of our PLAY HARD consumer," said Devon Belter, Global Brand Director of PLAY HARD.

PLAY HARD is available at select retailers in Florida and Illinois. To find a location near you, please visit https://playhardseltzer.com/pages/store-locator or shop online at https://playhardseltzer.com/. To learn more about PLAY HARD, please visit https://playhardseltzer.com/.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of MLB Advanced Media, LP. All rights reserved.

ABOUT PLAY HARD:

PLAY HARD is the pinnacle of quality and style in the ready-to-drink category. The PLAY HARD vodka seltzer lineup features four unique flavors and delivers unparalleled taste and sophistication that encourages consumers to embrace the PLAY HARD spirit and enjoy themselves. To learn more about PLAY HARD, visit or follow PLAY HARD on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT SPIRITS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Spirits Investment Partners creates unique, compelling and authentic brands in the alcoholic beverage space. Marc Bushala, Co-Founder and former CEO of Angel's Envy Bourbon and Co-Founder of Heaven's Door Spirits with Bob Dylan, created SIP to provide an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the creation and growth acceleration of adult beverage brands. In addition to providing capital, SIP leverages its in-house resources in product innovation, branding, package design, procurement, marketing, sales, distribution, compliance and finance to provide a comprehensive suite of resources for its portfolio of brands and investments. For more information, visit www.spiritsinvestors.com.

