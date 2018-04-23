Playboy's New Website Gives Viewers an Immersive Invitation into the World of Playboy

Visitors to the new Playboy.com are offered membership into a world previously only open to those lucky enough to receive an invitation to one of Playboy's exclusive events. Members of the new Playboy Club will have the opportunity to attend events like the much-celebrated annual Midsummer Night's Dream party, enjoy a Los Angeles-based karaoke social or attend Playboy's British LGBT Awards Pre-Party in London later this Spring. Members can also receive VIP privileges at Playboy's famed TAO Beach Fridays in Las Vegas and get access to a premium experience at the 40th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival, hosted once again at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Additionally, members receive entrée to pre-sales of exclusive and hugely popular Playboy products including marquee collaborations with Anti Social Social Club, Joyrich, Good Worth and Hysteric Glamour, as well as one-off collectibles created just for members. Early members to the beta version of the new Playboy.com got a taste of what's to come at last weekend's Playboy Social Club, a two-day event filled with music, cocktails and VIP guests deep in the Coachella Valley.

Membership to The Playboy Club also includes access to all of the groundbreaking articles and interviews that readers have come to expect from one of the world's most iconic lifestyle brands. Additionally, Playboy.com is rolling out a batch of exclusive new digital focused video series only for members, which include such titles as:

The New Creatives – take a look inside the world of disruptors and visionaries making a unique splash and creative impact.

– take a look inside the world of disruptors and visionaries making a unique splash and creative impact. A Moment With -- spend a moment getting to know Playboy's beautiful ambassadors in a celebration of sensuality and arousal.

-- spend a moment getting to know Playboy's beautiful ambassadors in a celebration of sensuality and arousal. Playboy's Speed -- jump behind the wheel of the world's most incredible automobiles and find out which cars receive the Rabbit's official stamp of approval.

-- jump behind the wheel of the world's most incredible automobiles and find out which cars receive the Rabbit's official stamp of approval. 20Q -- a digital series adapted from the print magazines iconic 20 Questions franchise where Playboy chats with unique celebrities and influencers.

-- a digital series adapted from the print magazines iconic 20 Questions franchise where Playboy chats with unique celebrities and influencers. Topless Chef – A cooking show with a few new ingredients that heat up the kitchen.

And of course, Playboy Club members receive unrestricted access to what the brand has long been known for, its beautiful pictorials that celebrate sexuality.

"For months we have been creating a new, unique digital and mobile experience for Playboy fans, one that successfully communicates the entire story of our brand. We look forward to people visiting the digital platform and interacting with a Playboy that is very much a celebration of the past while offering something fresh and new," said Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

Today, visitors to Playboy.com will notice that in order to access the wide variety of premium content will need to register. Visitors who desire a premium Playboy.com an even more exclusive experience can join the Playboy Club, becoming a digital key holder that will grant membership benefits ranging from events, to premium content, to products.

ABOUT PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Playboy is one of the most recognized and popular consumer brands in the world. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. is a media and lifestyle company that markets the brand through a wide range of media properties and licensing initiatives. The company publishes Playboy magazine in the United States and licenses foreign editions of Playboy around the world; operates Playboy.com, a leading lifestyle, and entertainment site; and creates content for distribution via television networks, websites, mobile platforms, and radio. Through licensing agreements, the Playboy brand appears on a wide range of consumer products in more than 180 countries, selling more than $1.5 Billion worth of goods annually, and includes retail stores and entertainment venues on three continents. For more information about Playboy Enterprises, please visit Playboy.com.

