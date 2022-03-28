PlayCanada.com: Private Online Gambling Operators Will Spur 1,300 New Jobs in Ontario

New report from PlayCanada offers evidence that concerns over job losses at land-based casinos are overblown

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,300 jobs will be added in Ontario as a result of the impending launch of private online gambling operators, according to a report recently released by PlayCanada, which tracks the fledgling Canadian gaming market. The PlayCanada report, which can be found here , offers strong evidence that online gaming does not cannibalize jobs from land-based casinos.

"We have found by looking globally that online cannibalization is largely a myth, often propagated by brick-and-mortar casino operators understandably concerned that online gaming will eat into their profits," said Robyn McNeil, managing editor of PlayCanada.com and chief co-author of the report. "The truth is that online casinos and sportsbooks often act as a tide that lifts all boats, expanding the market to the benefit of all industry stakeholders."

To complete the report, PlayCanada.com compiled data and other information from industry insiders, hiring professionals, and economic experts. It includes detailed research of job listings in comparable jurisdictions.

Ontario is scheduled to be the first province to welcome private online gambling operators when online sports betting and casinos launch on April 4. Other provinces are expected to follow suit.

In addition to the expected jobs, PlayCanada's research team also explored:

What PlayCanada found is that not only will online gambling lead to 1,295 jobs, about half of some 2,600 jobs that will come to Canada with the nationwide expansion of online gaming, many should be high-quality jobs with better-than-average compensation.

"Land-based casino operators will have to adjust, but the introduction of private online gambling operators should be a net benefit for Ontario and beyond," said Dustin Gouker, who oversees the Play network of sites that includes PlayCanada.com. "Ultimately, the benefit of regulated, private online gambling operators to the economy will be tangible."

To read the full-length report: www.playcanada.com/news/ontario-online-gambling-job-growth-canada/. For more news and analysis on the Canadian and Ontario online gaming markets, visit www.PlayCanada.com or www.PlayOntario.com.

