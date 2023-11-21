PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box Join Forces to Launch First Global, All-Women's Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024

News provided by

PlayCyber by Katzcy

21 Nov, 2023, 08:47 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber®, announced that it has teamed with Hack The Box, the leading online gamified cybersecurity upskilling platform, to host the inaugural WICKED6® Cyber Battle, a global, all-women's team cyber games tournament, which will be played on Hack The Box's virtual Hacking Battlegrounds.

Continue Reading
PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box join forces to launch first global, all-women’s Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024
PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box join forces to launch first global, all-women’s Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024
Hack The Box logo
Hack The Box logo

In early March 2024, teams will compete in qualifying rounds to determine which six teams advance to the championship round, a live-streamed battle during the finale of WICKED6 on Saturday, March 30, 2024, to crown the winners. WICKED6 is an annual cybersecurity games and workforce development event for women. WICKED6 provides the opportunity for thousands of women globally to play cyber games—many for the first-time!—to learn cyber skills and advance in cyber careers. 

"As a company, Hack The Box is proud to have achieved many firsts, and hosting the first all-women's global team tournament on our Hacking Battlegrounds is a very special accomplishment," said Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO at Hack The Box. "On Hacking Battlegrounds, players from various backgrounds and skill levels enjoy a highly effective way to learn and practice hands-on cyber skills through a fun, gamified approach. We're excited to see how the Wicked6 Tournament teams take this to the next level and display the many talents that women in cyber bring to the table."

Innovative skills-based approaches, like WICKED6's tournament, build robust cyber career pathways and encourage greater diversity and inclusion.

"We need more women gaming in cyber, so we designed an all-women's tournament for cyber-skilled women to compete," explained Jessica Gulick, CEO at Katzcy. "The tournament is an extension of WICKED6. Each year, thousands of women from around the world participate in cyber games and consistently 20% are playing for the very first time. Cyber gaming builds confidence while also upskilling in a fun, team environment, which helps women to pursue well-paying, fulfilling cyber jobs."

About PlayCyber
PlayCyber inspires, promotes, and coordinates a robust global community working together to advance and grow a diverse cybersecurity workforce by engaging in exciting games that build cybersecurity skills, inspire teamwork, and foster leadership to promote a more secure digital world. The signature event of the PlayCyber® Women's Global League, WICKED6 is an annual 24-hour virtual event where women can play cyber games and learn about cyber careers. PlayCyber is operated by Katzcy LLC, a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

About Hack The Box
Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. With the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2 million members, Hack The Box is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment. For more information, please visit hackthebox.com.

Media Contact:
Beth Mayhew
[email protected]
703-731-8678

SOURCE PlayCyber by Katzcy

Also from this source

USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

For the first time, the United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). This global event will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.