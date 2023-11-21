ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber® , announced that it has teamed with Hack The Box , the leading online gamified cybersecurity upskilling platform, to host the inaugural WICKED6® Cyber Battle, a global, all-women's team cyber games tournament, which will be played on Hack The Box's virtual Hacking Battlegrounds.

PlayCyberⓇ and Hack The Box join forces to launch first global, all-women’s Cyber Battles at WICKED6Ⓡ 2024 Hack The Box logo

In early March 2024, teams will compete in qualifying rounds to determine which six teams advance to the championship round, a live-streamed battle during the finale of WICKED6 on Saturday, March 30, 2024, to crown the winners. WICKED6 is an annual cybersecurity games and workforce development event for women. WICKED6 provides the opportunity for thousands of women globally to play cyber games—many for the first-time!—to learn cyber skills and advance in cyber careers.

"As a company, Hack The Box is proud to have achieved many firsts, and hosting the first all-women's global team tournament on our Hacking Battlegrounds is a very special accomplishment," said Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO at Hack The Box. "On Hacking Battlegrounds, players from various backgrounds and skill levels enjoy a highly effective way to learn and practice hands-on cyber skills through a fun, gamified approach. We're excited to see how the Wicked6 Tournament teams take this to the next level and display the many talents that women in cyber bring to the table."

Innovative skills-based approaches, like WICKED6's tournament, build robust cyber career pathways and encourage greater diversity and inclusion.

"We need more women gaming in cyber, so we designed an all-women's tournament for cyber-skilled women to compete," explained Jessica Gulick, CEO at Katzcy. "The tournament is an extension of WICKED6. Each year, thousands of women from around the world participate in cyber games and consistently 20% are playing for the very first time. Cyber gaming builds confidence while also upskilling in a fun, team environment, which helps women to pursue well-paying, fulfilling cyber jobs."

About PlayCyber

PlayCyber inspires, promotes, and coordinates a robust global community working together to advance and grow a diverse cybersecurity workforce by engaging in exciting games that build cybersecurity skills, inspire teamwork, and foster leadership to promote a more secure digital world. The signature event of the PlayCyber® Women's Global League, WICKED6 is an annual 24-hour virtual event where women can play cyber games and learn about cyber careers. PlayCyber is operated by Katzcy LLC, a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. With the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2 million members, Hack The Box is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment. For more information, please visit hackthebox.com .

