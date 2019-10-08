Player Omega Tour Partners with Super League Gaming to Foster Ongoing Growth of Esports Communities in Local Markets

HUNTINGTON BEACH and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Player Omega , a first-of-its kind, participation-based gaming and esports lifestyle tour, and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, announced a partnership to provide esports players, fans and local organizers with monthly events in each market where Player Omega debuts in 2020. Super League also will be participating in Player Omega's inaugural event on November 9-10 at the Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

Together, Player Omega and Super League are committed to creating year-round opportunities for gaming communities in underserved markets to experience esports in ways typically available only to those living in major metropolitan cities.

Whether via competing, organizing, shoutcasting, or spectating, players and fans along Player Omega's tour stops will have access to events that cater to their love of gaming and enable local connections with others who share their passion. The partnership will foster a network of vibrant gaming communities built upon a foundation of positivity and inclusivity.

"Player Omega is about bringing something special, something big and exciting to players and organizers who haven't had local experiences like this," said Jon Bukosky, CEO and founder of Player Omega. "Working with Super League offers us a chance to continue the celebration of esports well after the tour stop ends, ensuring we're making a lasting impact in each community."

At the November event, Super League will host one of the participatory zones, offering programming for Fortnite, League of Legends and Minecraft players. For 2020, Player Omega has confirmed stops in Minneapolis, Niagara Falls, NY, Norwich, CT, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia, with tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Super League will recreate its Player Omega experience on a recurring basis in each market.

"It is inspiring to see Player Omega step up and address the unmet demand for large-scale esports events in cities across the country where fans generally are relegated to digital spectating," said Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer of Super League Gaming. "Through this partnership, Super League will be part of signature experiences that energize local gamer communities and then we will carry the torch on a grassroots level, consistently celebrating players who often are overlooked due to location yet contribute mightily to the amazing growth in gaming and esports."

Tickets for the inaugural Player Omega are available here and players interested in participating in Super League programs will have a chance to sign up on site.

About Player Omega

Player Omega is a modern, participation-based event celebrating gaming and esports lifestyle as a large-scale experience. Founded and led by industry leaders in gaming, esports and music, this tour series is intended to deliver an evolution in how people come together to celebrate their shared passion of gaming and esports lifestyle. Leadership including Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour, esteemed music manager John Greenberg and interactive entertainment entrepreneur Jon Bukosky. Player Omega will host gamers November 9-10, 2019 at the Pomona Fairplex in the inaugural event, with plans to expand to 10 different locations in 2020 and 20 stops in 2021.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: SLGG) is a global leader in the mission to bring live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to the more than 2 billion everyday gamers around the world. The company operates premium city-vs-city amateur esports leagues, produces thousands of live competitive and social gaming events around the country, and publishes multiple forms of content celebrating the love of play on its websites and all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Super League's vibrant audience of players and viewers spans age groups, skill levels and game titles, including an avid community of Minecraft players on Minehut , highly engaged viewers across one of the largest social video networks in gaming through Framerate, and local communities that have developed through partnerships with high-profile venue owners such as Topgolf, Cinemark Theatres and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants. Super League also is becoming the primary consumer-facing brand on PCs in more than 600 gaming centers around the world through a partnership with ggCircuit, giving the company a daily global footprint on a true grassroots level. With firm conviction that gaming together is more fun than gaming alone, Super League provides players with a global competitive framework and engaging content designed to foster the long-term growth of esports.

