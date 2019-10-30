Player Omega Unveils Full Partner List for Esports & Gaming Tour's Inaugural Event on November 9-10 at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Player Omega , a first-of-its-kind live fully participatory tour celebrating the passionate lifestyle of esports and gaming, has announced its full programming lineup for its inaugural event on November 9-10 at the Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

This community-focused event offers a variety of activities for attendees of all ages and competitive levels. Player Omega partnered with leading community organizers, including Super League Gaming , who are hosting events for Fortnite, Minecraft and League of Legends, and Nerd Street Gamers , who will be hosting tournaments for CS:GO and Apex Legends.

Additional programming for attendees from philanthropic partners and all-new activations for Player Omega, includes:

Military Gaming League (MGL): To celebrate Veteran's Day weekend, The US Army and British Army esports teams will compete in a CS:GO showmatch on Saturday, hosted by Nerd Street Gamers. Attendees can also partake in open play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Active duty military and veterans can claim a free general admission ticket to Player Omega by showing their military I.D. at the guest list tent. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

HADO USA - Techno-Sport Tournament + Open Play

HADO™ USA , an augmented-reality techno-sport, dubbed "digital dodgeball," will launch its inaugural exhibition tournament for the HADO™ USA League at Player Omega. HADO is played 1-on-1 or in teams of 2 or 3 players. Competitors wear a wireless head-mounted display and motion sensor on their wrist. Similar to a squash court, players run freely and through dynamic gestures, activate powers to attack and defend.

GENESIS

The original Super Smash Bros. grassroots tournament organizer is hosting its first event outside Northern California. Genesis Black features a Melee tournament on Saturday and Ultimate competition on Sunday. Entry is available now at Smash.gg and the first 250 signups include a two-day pass to Player Omega.

Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF)

The host of elite level national high school tournaments will run Dota 2 and FIFA tournaments, with group play on Saturday and semifinals and finals on Sunday. Signups are available now at EGFederation.com and the $40 tournament registration includes a two-day pass to Player Omega. Open play for both games will also be available.

Subnation Station

Subnation , an entertainment platform for gaming and esports lifestyle, will feature indie artists, influencer appearances, and immersive experiences, including a studio for professional 'modders' to customize gaming gear, sneakers and more; street artists creating and displaying original works honoring gaming culture as well as an interactive exhibition showing the evolution of video games from arcade to in-home platforms.

Collegiate StarLeague (CSL)

One of the world's largest collegiate gaming leagues and tournament operators with more than 40,000 registered players across more than 1,600 colleges and universities across North America will join Player Omega and host a Street Fighter pro-am event on Sunday.

Philanthropic partners

Several leading philanthropies will be active in the Player Omega Non-Profit Zone to raise awareness for their efforts. Partners include: A Voice For The Innocent, Amnesty International, Headcount, To Write Love On Her Arms, Hope For The Day, Rise Above The Disorder, Operation Supply Drop, Gamers Outreach, Scholars Hope and Living The Dream.

pitch/OMEGA

Investors will meet with up to 8 individuals and startup companies from throughout North America in a live presentation on Saturday for a chance to earn up to $100,000 in seed round funding. More details on Player Omega site .

cosplay/OMEGA

Hosted by Martin Wong, Player Omega will be organizing a cosplay contest with a prize pool of $2,500. The contest will be judged by professional cosplayers Stella Chu, HendoArt, and HokuProps. Signups are ongoing online .

"Player Omega is uniting gamers, esports fans and some of the very best communities in esports and gaming under one mega-sized tent," Player Omega CEO and founder Jon Bukosky said. "This weekend will feature some great competitions but it's also about supporting important causes and looking ahead to what's coming next for gaming and esports."'

More details about each zone partner and the overall event can be found at www.playeromega.gg and you can join the community on the official Discord server , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Tickets for Player Omega are available through The Ticket Fairy .

About Player Omega

Player Omega is a modern, participation-based event celebrating gaming and esports lifestyle as a large-scale experience. Founded and led by industry leaders in gaming, esports and music, this tour series is intended to deliver an evolution in how people come together to celebrate their shared passion of gaming and esports lifestyle. Leadership including Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour, esteemed music manager John Greenberg and interactive entertainment entrepreneur Jon Bukosky. Player Omega will host gamers November 9-10, 2019 at the Pomona Fairplex in the inaugural event, with plans to expand to 10 different locations in 2020 and 20 stops in 2021.

