Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered By Fender®, Getting Independent Artists Back Into Recording Studios

Inspired by the recent launch of the Player Plus series , Fender's new line of guitars and basses are designed with creators and independent artists in mind to be the tool that these artists use to bring their passions to a global stage. The Player Plus Studio Sessions aim to take that same goal a step further by purposefully supporting rising talent, helping them share their message and creativity through original music. This new global program reinvigorates Fender's ongoing commitment to musicians, and in particular, independent musicians.

Starting today, Fender is calling for open submissions here . To enter, independent artists must submit either a recent single, music video or live performance to best showcase their talent and creativity. Instrumental acts, bands and solo artists are also encouraged and welcome to enter the Player Plus Studio Session. Eligibility requirements are as follows: applicants must be 18+ years of age, play or have a band member play guitar or bass and must be a fully independent artist. Additionally, applicants must be able to travel to the nearest selected city and studio as winning does not provide travel to and from the studio.

Participating studios by market include:

The entry period will run from September 27 through October 20, 2021 with winners announced on November 10, 2021. Each submission will be reviewed by a panel of judges made up of noteworthy producers, artists, journalists and Fender Executives including: Fender CEO, Andy Mooney; Fender VP of Marketing and Head of Artist Relations, Matt Watts; legendary singer-songwriter and producer, Nile Rodgers (U.S.); Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde (U.S.); Emily Kokal, singer and guitarist for the band Warpaint (U.S.); singer-songwriter and lead vocalist/guitarist for Mercury Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated Wolf Alice, Ellie Rowsell (U.K.), Joaquin Pavia Wakks, artist manager and CEO of Nakama Entretenimiento (Mexico); Director at Heartstop Music and Secretary of the Association of Artist Managers, Alastair Burns (Australia) and more. Submissions will be judged on set criteria including: songwriting, performance quality, creativity, technical guitar playing ability, originality and more.

"I've been a fan of Fender since I bought my first Mustang back in 1970, and I still carry my 50 year old Stratocaster across my back as I travel around the world," said judging panelist, Nile Rodgers. "I'm passionate about nurturing new artists, it's something that I've done my whole life, and as a producer it's very exciting to provide undiscovered artists with the tools they need to speak through their music and not just play. My hope is that by allowing these musicians to take their craft to the next level, we will discover something completely unique that the world has never heard before. With the new Player Plus line, I believe Fender's come up with some really special gear that will be defining instruments for a new generation of artists and creators."

"At Fender, we are dedicated to providing artists with the resources they need to fuel their creativity," said Andy Mooney, CEO of Fender. "Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender® is the manifestation of Fender's dedication to artists at every stage of their journey. The hope is this program will jump start their artistic careers enabling them to fuel their passion to achieve their dreams."

In addition to earning valuable studio time, the winning artists will receive a one-hour consultation with Ari Herstand , CEO of Ari's Take and author of the bestselling book How to Make It in the New Music Business. Herstand is also the author of the 2021 Fender Artist Playbook , a step-by-step guide for emerging artists to tackle the new frontier of music, from cracking TikTok algorithms to leveraging alternative revenue streams, digital marketing tips, NFTs and more. Winners will also receive a Fender® Player Plus guitar or bass to use in the studio at their recording session and keep for future shows and creative endeavors. The new instruments bring Fender's most iconic models into the modern era. Noiseless pickups provide classic Fender® sound with enhanced clarity and advanced switching capabilities for a wide variety of tonal options. Upgraded features include rolled fingerboard edges and locking tuners and hot, fresh finishes including Belair Blue, Silver Smoke and Tequila Sunrise.

To learn more about the Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender® head to https://playerplusstudio.com/ now and ENTER TO WIN. Winners will be contacted by Fender directly in early November. Recording will take place throughout November and December 2021 and through January 2022 in Australia. For images of the panelists click here , for images of the participating recording studios click here . Click here for lifestyle artist imagery featuring Player Plus artists.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionised music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel® and Bigsby® follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new eco-system of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrates 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

