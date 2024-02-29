Players Can Now Take Award-Winning Tactical Card Game Gods Unchained On-the-Go with the Global Mobile Release

Early Access Build will Give Fans the Freedom to Play When and Where they Want with New Companion App: Now Available for iOS and Android Devices

SYDNEY, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announced that it is bringing the dynamic landscape and digital ownership of its flagship title, Gods Unchained (GU), to mobile devices around the world. Starting today, the mobile companion app will debut on Google Play and Apple's App Store with a suite of features, providing uninterrupted access to the rich fantasy realm of Eucos, where gods, mortals, and magic hang in the balance of players' fingertips.

Demand and feedback from the pre-alpha build showed the Immutable Games team that the Gods Unchained community wanted to play on the go. Now, the GU Mobile experience will provide players just that with an early access build, designed to compliment their PC gaming experience so they can take the Arena with them wherever, whenever. Launched with improved content and performance from the pre-alpha build previously opened to a small audience, players who download GU Mobile will gain access to features, including Immutable Passport integration, ranked, solo, and casual modes, a deck builder tool that allows players to optimize their decks when inspiration hits them, and more.

The release also marks another pivotal moment for Gods Unchained following the game's debut on Amazon Prime Gaming, the re-listing on Epic Games Store, and launch of Season 2, 'Far Horizons', which include the first major expansion 'Tides of Fate' that presented players with striking new artwork, exclusive rewards, and a fresh set of strategies integrated with intriguing storylines. With mobile gaming predicted to increase by 4% year-over-year to $111.4 billion in 2024, Gods Unchained is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Daniel Paez, Executive Producer of Gods Unchained said, "Your mobile is probably one of your most important devices, which is why it was important for us to give players the freedom to choose where they want to play, whenever they want. For anyone who has ever wanted to play a quick game on the go, GU Mobile now makes it possible. Players have the opportunity to transform into a hero, villain, or even a giant, food-obsessed feline at the touch of their fingertips. We can't wait to see where fans end up playing GU."

"With the mobile gaming industry poised for significant growth in 2024, now is an exciting time to launch GU Mobile. It's a major milestone in creating seamless transitions between desktop to mobile gaming," added Paez. "This is just the beginning, so stay tuned."

Gods Unchained Mobile companion app can be downloaded now on Google Play and Apple's App Store. For more information, visit the Gods Unchained blog .

Play Gods Unchained on your desktop (PC or Mac) by downloading from the Epic Games Store and Amazon Prime Gaming . For more information on Gods Unchained, visit: https://godsunchained.com

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Executive Producer Daniel Paez (Blizzard and Activision) and Chris Clay (former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena), Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

