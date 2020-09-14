Players Coalition Urges Governor Newsom To Sign The Crises Act

SACRAMENTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Players Coalition submitted a letter to Governor Newsom urging him to sign AB 2054, the Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems (CRISES) Act. The letter was submitted through the PC Advocacy Initiative 501(c)(4). Sponsored by Assemblymember Sydney Kamalager, AB 2054 would establish a pilot grant program for community-based organizations to be first responders in times of crisis.

The passage of the CRISES Act would empower community-based organizations to respond in immediate emergency situations such as a mental health crisis, people experiencing homelessness, intimate partner violence and natural disasters. By having community-based organizations act as first responders, it removes the responsibility from uniformed law enforcement who are not equipped nor trained to respond for these situations. The bill's goal would be to reduce reactive responses and potentially violent encounters between law enforcement and vulnerable populations, and rely on trained professionals who successfully work with people with disabilities, formerly incarcerated, homeless and more.

Former NFL player and Players Coalition supporter Torry Holt shared on Twitter , "If the goal is safe communities, we can't rely on police controlled responses alone. Policing has put too many in need, in danger. It is time to invest in public health responses rooted in the community, not punishment."

Support of the CRISES Act is one of many calls to action Players Coalition members have sent to elected officials to reform the criminal justice system. Players Coalition has written to Congress urging the end to Qualified Immunity; submitted written testimony to the Ohio state legislature urging the passage of SB 256, which would end juvenile life without parole and most recently, published an op-ed urging passing of the California Racial Justice Act.

The CRISES Act is currently on Governor Newsom's desk for signature.

About Players Coalition

Players Coalition is structured as an independent 501(c)(3) (charity) and 501(c)(4) (advocacy) organization, working with professional athletes, coaches and owners across leagues to improve social justice and racial equality in our country.

