Players, Communities to Benefit as National Financial Educators Council and The Basketball League Team Up

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) and The Basketball League (TBL) will benefit both players and their communities as the organizations work to spread financial literacy throughout TBL professional sports league communities around the U.S.

The initiative has two major objectives. The first will be to offer financial education to the more than 100 players across the TBL's 12 professional basketball teams. The second push will be a community outreach campaign, creating opportunities for players and managers to donate financial literacy resources and speak to schools and nonprofit groups, thus promoting financial well-being among community members.

The Basketball League will launch this campaign by having its national and local team management professionals participate in the NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor course so they can make the best use of their time teaching financial education to the players. The NFEC will supply TBL managers with its full complement of research-based resources including curriculum, live presentations, online learning, and continuing education to ensure that the programming is effective and efficient.

The Basketball League has multiple goals for its players such as helping them develop leadership skills and self-worth, self-respect and community respect, and giving them education that can make a real difference in their lives. The NFEC's personal finance education rounds out their current life skills education which includes proper nutrition, pre- and post-game recovery, and mental and physical wellness, among many other topics.

Vince Shorb, the NFEC's CEO, states, "It's great to see a professional sports team so committed to helping their players and the communities they serve around America. Our partnership with The Basketball League represents a big step toward addressing the financial literacy crisis by having professional athletes take an active role in the financial literacy movement."

"We are excited to be in partnership with the National Financial Educators Council who are known for their expertise in changing lives through their dynamic financial literacy program. The positive impact of this program will literally change the trajectory of hundreds if not thousands of lives for generations to come. We are thankful that the NFEC created this fabulous platform to help educate individuals to become financially literate to help secure their financial futures. We are honored to be able to present NFEC not only to our players but to the masses across communities in the U.S. and internationally," the TBL commented about the initiative.

A social enterprise organization, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has a stated mission to improve financial capabilities among Americans. The NFEC strives to increase access to its comprehensive financial literacy resources – which represent best practices in the industry – through its collaborative efforts with leaders across a variety of fields.

The Basketball League (TBL) is dedicated to delivering a World Class Professional Basketball experience to its community, fans, and business partners, with the following goals:

Provide communities with a professional basketball team that gives an affordable, high-quality family entertainment experience.

Offer support and encouragement to local communities through engagement in school and group appearances, youth camps, clinics, and non-profit organizations.

Afford basketball players the opportunity to make a living playing the game they love, in America.

Procure local individuals or groups an opportunity to own a professional sports business. Provide a relatively low-cost barrier to entry and a proven game plan to success, with a return on their investment while having positive impact on their region.

